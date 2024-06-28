ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sparse Start in 2024: Kalki 2898 AD Leads the Way to Big Promises Ahead from South Indian Cinema

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

In early 2024, South Indian cinema had few blockbuster releases apart from Kalki 2898 AD. Malayalam films received critical acclaim, but Telugu and Tamil industries lacked major releases. Kannada cinema remained quiet, except for Yuva Rajkumar's debut generating some buzz. The second half anticipates big releases like Indian 2, Barroz, GOAT, and Pushpa 2.

In early 2024, South Indian cinema had few blockbuster releases apart from Kalki 2898 AD. Malayalam films received critical acclaim, but Telugu and Tamil industries lacked major releases. Kannada cinema remained quiet, except for Yuva Rajkumar's debut generating some buzz. The second half anticipates big releases like Indian 2, Barroz, GOAT, and Pushpa 2.
Kalki 2898 AD Leads the Way to Big Promises Ahead from South (Film posters/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The first half of 2024 has seen a sparse lineup of heavyweight films from the South Indian film industry. Apart from the recent release of Kalki 2898 AD, there hasn't been much buzz from leading stars in the Southern film industry. While Malayalam cinema continued to have critically acclaimed releases, the Telugu and Tamil industries lacked big-ticket releases. The Kannada cinema scene somewhat remained dull, with no major releases planned for the entire year, though Yuva Rajkumar's debut film Yuva managed to create some buzz.

The success of Kalki 2898 AD has left audiences and industry experts eagerly awaiting the next big hits from the South. The Southern film industry has lined up an exciting array of projects poised to captivate viewers and dominate the box office. Here are some of the most anticipated upcoming films from down south.

In the first half of 2024, several eagerly awaited films have been indefinitely postponed. Movies expected to make a significant impact are stuck in limbo, overshadowed by fears of competing with major releases.

This uncertainty has rendered the significant releases of the last quarter ineffective. Whether due to delayed releases or theaters lying empty for weeks, the situation looks grim. If this trend persists, the second half may bear the brunt.

Yet, some films have managed to secure release dates already. The Telugu film industry has marked crucial seasons in the first half, gearing up for festive occasions like Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas to draw in audiences. Despite prolonged intervals, certain trend-setting films have dominated the box office. With every festival or public holiday, more movies are queuing up for release in the second half. From Telugu to the rest of the southern states, films in every language are eagerly anticipated.

Kalki 2898 AD has already created a nationwide frenzy. Next month, Kamal Haasan returns to the screen with Indian 2. His highly anticipated film, directed by Shankar, is set to hit theaters on July 12.

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema, makes his directorial debut with Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, scheduled for release during Onam 2024 on September 12. This Malayalam-language fantasy film is slated to release in 60 countries and is being dubbed in 16 languages.

Upcoming releases include Devar: Part 1, Game Changer, Pushpa 2: The Rule, GOAT, Vettaiyan, Kanguva, and others, each vying for audience attention.

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Suriya's Kanguva are set for a clash on October 10. On October 31, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, is said to be hitting theaters amidst Diwali festivities. Similarly, December 6 will see the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Other films are also scheduled for release in the second half, with more lined up for December, including Nithiin's Robinhood and Naga Chaitanya's Tandela.

As some eagerly awaited films fail to materialise in the first half, fans and cinephiles must content themselves with OTT releases. However, the second half promises to revive interest with eagerly anticipated releases from Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, all set to captivate audiences. For Kannada, movie buffs will have to wait a little longer as Kantara 2 is yet to get a release date and Yash's Toxic won't hit screens before April 2025.

Read More

  1. Devara, Kantara 2, Bramayugam, and more southern showstoppers to watch out for in 2024
  2. Kalki 2898 AD: Chiranjeevi Lauds 'COURAGEOUS' Makers, Baahubali Producer Raves About Prabhas in 'Mind-blowing Climax'
  3. Kalki 2898 AD Hits Big Screens, 7 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss Prabhas Starrer

Hyderabad: The first half of 2024 has seen a sparse lineup of heavyweight films from the South Indian film industry. Apart from the recent release of Kalki 2898 AD, there hasn't been much buzz from leading stars in the Southern film industry. While Malayalam cinema continued to have critically acclaimed releases, the Telugu and Tamil industries lacked big-ticket releases. The Kannada cinema scene somewhat remained dull, with no major releases planned for the entire year, though Yuva Rajkumar's debut film Yuva managed to create some buzz.

The success of Kalki 2898 AD has left audiences and industry experts eagerly awaiting the next big hits from the South. The Southern film industry has lined up an exciting array of projects poised to captivate viewers and dominate the box office. Here are some of the most anticipated upcoming films from down south.

In the first half of 2024, several eagerly awaited films have been indefinitely postponed. Movies expected to make a significant impact are stuck in limbo, overshadowed by fears of competing with major releases.

This uncertainty has rendered the significant releases of the last quarter ineffective. Whether due to delayed releases or theaters lying empty for weeks, the situation looks grim. If this trend persists, the second half may bear the brunt.

Yet, some films have managed to secure release dates already. The Telugu film industry has marked crucial seasons in the first half, gearing up for festive occasions like Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas to draw in audiences. Despite prolonged intervals, certain trend-setting films have dominated the box office. With every festival or public holiday, more movies are queuing up for release in the second half. From Telugu to the rest of the southern states, films in every language are eagerly anticipated.

Kalki 2898 AD has already created a nationwide frenzy. Next month, Kamal Haasan returns to the screen with Indian 2. His highly anticipated film, directed by Shankar, is set to hit theaters on July 12.

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema, makes his directorial debut with Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, scheduled for release during Onam 2024 on September 12. This Malayalam-language fantasy film is slated to release in 60 countries and is being dubbed in 16 languages.

Upcoming releases include Devar: Part 1, Game Changer, Pushpa 2: The Rule, GOAT, Vettaiyan, Kanguva, and others, each vying for audience attention.

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Suriya's Kanguva are set for a clash on October 10. On October 31, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, is said to be hitting theaters amidst Diwali festivities. Similarly, December 6 will see the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Other films are also scheduled for release in the second half, with more lined up for December, including Nithiin's Robinhood and Naga Chaitanya's Tandela.

As some eagerly awaited films fail to materialise in the first half, fans and cinephiles must content themselves with OTT releases. However, the second half promises to revive interest with eagerly anticipated releases from Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, all set to captivate audiences. For Kannada, movie buffs will have to wait a little longer as Kantara 2 is yet to get a release date and Yash's Toxic won't hit screens before April 2025.

Read More

  1. Devara, Kantara 2, Bramayugam, and more southern showstoppers to watch out for in 2024
  2. Kalki 2898 AD: Chiranjeevi Lauds 'COURAGEOUS' Makers, Baahubali Producer Raves About Prabhas in 'Mind-blowing Climax'
  3. Kalki 2898 AD Hits Big Screens, 7 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss Prabhas Starrer

TAGGED:

BIG MOVIES RELEASING IN 2024PAN INDIA RELEASE FROM SOUTH 2024KALKI 2898 ADMAJOR SOUTH INDIAN RELEASE IN 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.