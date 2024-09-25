SP Balasubrahmanyam 3rd Death Anniversary: The Self-Taught Legend Who Ruled the World of Playback Singing for over 50 Years

Hyderabad: Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, affectionately known as SPB or Balu, stands as a towering figure in Indian playback singing. With a remarkable career that spanned over five decades, he is celebrated as one of the greatest singers in Indian history. SPB's versatility allowed him to dominate various regional film industries, primarily Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, recording an astonishing total of songs in 16 languages. Notably, he holds the distinction of having recorded at least two songs daily throughout his 54-year career, even during his final days.

Born in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on 4 June 1946 into a family rich in musical heritage, Balasubrahmanyam's initial path was aimed at engineering. Despite this, his passion for music emerged early, leading him to self-study musical notations. The singing prodigy had to discontinue his engineering and shifted focus to music, despite being untrained in classical music. His journey in playback singing began with his debut in the 1966 Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, under the guidance of his mentor S. P. Kodandapani.

SPB's prolific output is legendary. He holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of songs recorded by a single singer, with estimates exceeding 50,000 songs. On 8 February 1981, he set a remarkable record by recording 28 Kannada songs in one day, with similar records in Tamil with 19 songs and in Hindi 16 songs. He often recounted his experience of recording 15–20 songs a day, especially during collaborations with composers like Anand Milind.

His collaborations in Bollywood, particularly with actor Salman Khan, solidified his status in the industry. The soundtrack of Maine Pyar Kiya featured his notable song Dil Deewana, which earned him a Filmfare Award. SPB became synonymous with Khan's romantic roles, similar to how Kishore Kumar was linked to Rajesh Khanna in the 1970s. His duet with Lata Mangeshkar, Didi Tera Devar Deewana, remains a cherished classic.

On 5 August 2020, Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID-19 and faced severe health challenges, ultimately requiring intensive care and ventilator support. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he succumbed to cardiac arrest on 25 September 2020, leaving behind a profound legacy. He was laid to rest with state honours at his farmhouse in Thamaraipaakkam, Thiruvallur district.

Throughout his illustrious career, Balu received numerous accolades, including six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and multiple state awards. His contributions to Indian music earned him the country's biggest honours: Padma Shri in 2001, Padma Bhushan in 2011, and Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2021.

SP Balasubramaniam's influence on Indian music is immeasurable. As a self-taught artist who rose to prominence through sheer talent and determination, his legacy continues to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike.