South Korean Actor Kim Sae-Ron Found Dead at 24 After Drunk Driving Incident Stalled Her Career

Hyderabad: South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron passed away on Sunday at the age of 24. Kim, best known for her work in The Man from Nowhere (2010), was found dead in her Seoul department after a friend reached out to her. The police confirmed her death, denying any foul play. However, the cause of her death remains unknown.

Born in 2000 in Seoul, Kim started her career as a child actor aged 9. As per reports, she became one of the youngest artists to be invited to Cannes for her portrayal in Ounie Lecomte's A Brand New Life (2009). Kim had a promising career with a slate of films after that, which included: The Man From Nowhere, The Neighbor (2012), A Girl at My Door (2014), Snowy Road (2015), and The Villagers (2018,) and the TV series Mirror of the Witch (2016).

She even went on to win several awards for her roles in A Brand New Life, The Man From Nowhere, A Girl At My Door, Snowy Road, and Mirror of the Witch, as per reports in foreign outlets. However, her film career was cut short by an infamous drunk driving case in 2022.

The actor crashed her car into an electrical transformer in Seoul, leading to a power outage in the locality. She was found under the influence of alcohol. Her driving license was revoked and Kim was asked to pay a fine of 20 million won ($13,850). However, things did not stop there.

Kim was subjected to heavy trolling and public scrutiny as drunk driving is socially unacceptable in South Korea. The incident led to her losing films. She was last seen in the Netflix series Bloodhounds in 2023. However, it failed to revive her career.

If reports are to be believed, Kim was planning a comeback with a changed name. She had even completed her shoot in November for the film Guitar Man, which is currently in its post-production stage. However, her untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the industry and her fans mourning her loss.