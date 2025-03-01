South Indian Actors Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood; Sreeleela Announces Her Big Debut

Hyderabad: South Indian cinema has been a powerhouse of talent, delivering some of the most celebrated actors in Indian film history. In recent years, several stars from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam industries have ventured into Bollywood, making an impact with their performances.
The latest to join this league is Sreeleela, the actor who has captivated audiences in the South with her impeccable dance skills and screen presence. After making waves with her song Kissik from the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sreeleela is now set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in a film directed by Anurag Basu.
The actor, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada cinema, shared her excitement about this new chapter in her career. "I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this amazing team. The energy and passion, especially under Anurag Basu sir's guidance and working with Kartik Aaryan, make this journey so special. 2025 is turning out to be a year of new beginnings," she said.
Adding to the buzz, rumours suggest that Sreeleela might also collaborate with Maddock Films for a project opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. If this happens, it could further strengthen her presence in the Hindi film industry.
With her South Indian roots and Bollywood debut, Sreeleela is well on her way to becoming the next big sensation. But she is not alone; several South Indian actors have recently stepped into Bollywood, some with roaring success and others struggling to find their footing.
South Indian Actors Who Recently Made Their Mark in Bollywood
- Keerthy Suresh
National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh entered Bollywood with Baby John (2024), starring Varun Dhawan. Expectations were high, given her impressive performances in films like Mahanati and Dasara. However, the film, directed by Kalees, failed to perform at the box office and was a major disappointment. Despite the setback, Keerthy remains a sought-after actor in South Indian cinema.
- Nayanthara
The 'Lady Superstar' of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara, made her grand Bollywood debut in 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. The film was a massive success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.
Speaking about her decision to enter Bollywood, Nayanthara said in an interview with a newswire, "Shah Rukh Khan made me feel at ease, ensuring a smooth transition into Bollywood with Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. I did Jawan only because I love Shah Rukh Khan, sir." Her performance was widely appreciated, and she has since gained a strong fanbase among Hindi audiences.
- Malavika Mohanan
Known for her performances in films like Master and Petta, Malavika Mohanan made her Bollywood debut in September 2024 with Yudhra, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The action film, however, failed to impress audiences and struggled at the box office.
Despite her potential, Malavika's entry into Bollywood didn't create the impact she had hoped for. However, given her talent, she may have more opportunities to establish herself in the industry.
- Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi, one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema, made his Bollywood debut in 2024 with Merry Christmas, opposite Katrina Kaif. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film was praised for its storytelling and performances.
However, despite being a critically appreciated film, Merry Christmas struggled commercially. Made on a budget of Rs 60 crores, it managed to earn only Rs 22 crores worldwide. While the film didn't perform well at the box office, Vijay Sethupathi's performance was widely praised, proving his mettle in Bollywood.
- Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known as the 'National Crush,' rose to fame with Kirik Party and later became a household name with Pushpa: The Rise. While she has had massive success in Telugu cinema, her Bollywood debut was underwhelming.
She stepped into Hindi cinema with Goodbye (2022), alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Unfortunately, the film did not perform well at the box office, earning only Rs 7 crores against a budget of Rs 30 crores. Despite the slow start, Rashmika remains a highly bankable star, with Pushpa 2 which proved to be a box-office sensation.
