South Indian Actors Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood; Sreeleela Announces Her Big Debut

Hyderabad: South Indian cinema has been a powerhouse of talent, delivering some of the most celebrated actors in Indian film history. In recent years, several stars from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam industries have ventured into Bollywood, making an impact with their performances.

The latest to join this league is Sreeleela, the actor who has captivated audiences in the South with her impeccable dance skills and screen presence. After making waves with her song Kissik from the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sreeleela is now set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in a film directed by Anurag Basu.

The actor, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada cinema, shared her excitement about this new chapter in her career. "I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this amazing team. The energy and passion, especially under Anurag Basu sir's guidance and working with Kartik Aaryan, make this journey so special. 2025 is turning out to be a year of new beginnings," she said.

Adding to the buzz, rumours suggest that Sreeleela might also collaborate with Maddock Films for a project opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. If this happens, it could further strengthen her presence in the Hindi film industry.

With her South Indian roots and Bollywood debut, Sreeleela is well on her way to becoming the next big sensation. But she is not alone; several South Indian actors have recently stepped into Bollywood, some with roaring success and others struggling to find their footing.

South Indian Actors Who Recently Made Their Mark in Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh entered Bollywood with Baby John (2024), starring Varun Dhawan. Expectations were high, given her impressive performances in films like Mahanati and Dasara. However, the film, directed by Kalees, failed to perform at the box office and was a major disappointment. Despite the setback, Keerthy remains a sought-after actor in South Indian cinema.