South Indian Actors' Association Makes Resolution To Ensure Women Safety In Tamil Film Industry

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

In response to the Hema Committee's revelations of sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema, Tamil women actors are advocating for similar measures. The South Indian Actors' Association has responded by implementing new resolutions through the SIAA-GSICC Committee, including banning offenders for up to five years, offering legal support to victims, and enhancing reporting mechanisms. The committee aims to improve safety and accountability in Tamil cinema.

South Indian Actors' Association Makes Resolution To Ensure Women Safety In Tamil Film Industry
South Indian Actors' Association (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: In the wake of the Hema Committee report, which has significantly impacted Malayalam cinema by highlighting sexual harassment faced by female actors, Tamil actors are now voicing their own experiences and calling for similar measures in the Tamil film industry.

They are advocating for the establishment of a dedicated committee to address and prevent sexual harassment within Kollywood.

In response to this growing demand, the SIAA-GSICC committee has convened to discuss and implement measures to enhance the safety and protection of women in the South Indian Actors' Association. The advisory meeting was held on Wednesday at 11:30 in Chennai.

The meeting was led by prominent figures including SIAA President Nasser, Vice President Puchi S Murugan, Treasurer Karthi, and Committee President Rohini. Notable members such as Suhasini, Khushboo, Lalitha Kumari, Kowai Sarala, and social activist Raji Gobi also participated.

The resolutions passed during the meeting include several key measures:

1. Based on the complaints of the victims of sexual harassment, it is recommended that the Producers' Association investigate the perpetrators and ban them from working in the film industry for five years if the complaints are found to be true.

2. The committee will provide all legal assistance to the victims for filing a police complaint.

3. Persons accused of sexual offences shall be cautioned first. Actions will be taken later.

4. A separate telephone number is already operational to facilitate the victims to lodge their complaints. Now a facility for complaints through e-mail is also provided.

5. Victims are encouraged to file complaints through the committee rather than speaking to the media directly.

6. The committee will extend full cooperation to those affected by defamatory posts on YouTube about the industry and their families if they lodge a complaint with the Cybercrime Division of the Police Department.

7. It was further resolved that the South Indian Actors Association would directly monitor the activities of the Committee.

The SIAA-GSICC Committee was established on April 22, 2019, following the recommendations of the Visakha Committee, with the goal of creating a safer environment for female members of the South Indian film industry.

