Sophie Turner On Romancing Her GOT Brother Kit Harington In The Dreadful: 'Really Weird'

Hyderabad: Game of Thrones actors Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, who famously played half-siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in the HBO epic fantasy series, are reuniting on-screen - but in an entirely different dynamic. This time, the actors are set to play lovers in the upcoming gothic horror film The Dreadful, directed by Natasha Kermani.

The surprising casting has caught the attention of fans who closely followed their sibling bond throughout the eight seasons of Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019. In a recent interview with a magazine, Turner addressed the shift in their on-screen relationship and admitted that it felt strange to switch gears.

"I did a movie last year which I'm really excited about with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones," Turner said, speaking about the new project. She then confirmed that the two would be seen as romantic partners. "We're doing a gothic horror, but we play lovers. Sorry guys, it's really weird for all of us," she added.

The Dreadful is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses and follows the story of Anne (played by Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, portrayed by Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden. Living in isolation on the outskirts of society, the two women's lives take a dramatic turn when a mysterious man (played by Harington) from their past returns, triggering a series of unsettling events.