Sonu Sood's Wife Sonali Sustains Injuries in Nagpur Car Crash; Hospitalised

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's wife Sonali Sood met with a horrific accident while returning from Nagpur after attending an event. The accident occurred on Monday night near the Pulakhali flyover. Sonali sustained injuries and was transported to Max Hospital in Nagpur for care following the accident.

Fortunately, she is doing better and is in stable condition. Sonali Sood met with an accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway when her car collided into a truck. The accident was severe, which is evident from the pictures of her damaged car from the accident spot.

Damaged car after accident (Photo: ETV Bharat)

According to sources close to the couple, Sonali suffered some minor injuries and was responding well. It is expected that she will be discharged from the hospital by Tuesday morning, enabling her to come back to Mumbai. When the Bollywood actor heard about his wife's accident, he made arrangements to travel to Nagpur in order to be with her. He thanked god for averting a major loss, saying, "By the grace of Sai Baba, there was no major disaster."

Sonali Sood is from Andhra Pradesh and holds an MBA from Nagpur University. She married Sonu Sood in 1996. They have two children, Ayaan and Ishant. Sonali has mostly kept a low profile; however, she has been a steadfast supporter for her husband, who is known for his acting career and humanitarian deeds.

The accident reminds netizens of Sood's act of heroism, three years ago, when he saved a 19-year old, trapped in a car after a serious road accident in Moga, Punjab. The boy was in the car, secured within the central lock, and Sonu rescued the boy and guaranteed he received medical help. In addition to the charitable good he is known for, Sonu has also taken the plunge in directing with his film Fateh, which is an action thriller based on cybercrime.