Sonu Sood Announces Release Date Of His Directorial Debut Fateh On 51st Birthday - See Posters

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Sood turned 51 today, July 30. Several fans and industry friends have extended their heartfelt wishes to the actor on his special day. In addition to the birthday celebrations, Sood took to his social media handle to announce the release date of his eagerly awaited film, Fateh. This upcoming project is significant as it marks Sood's first venture into directing, and it falls within the cybercrime thriller genre.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of posters of his upcoming movie. One of the posters showcases Sood dressed in formal attire, holding a briefcase. Another poster features him alongside actor Jacqueline Fernandez. This announcement has undoubtedly heightened interest in the film, which is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Sharing the post, Sood wrote, "10th January #Fateh. Be ready for the Nation's best action film."

Immediately after the announcement, fans and followers filled the comment section with birthday wishes while also sharing their excitement for the film. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios, Fateh boasts an impressive cast including Sonu Sood, Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

The film, which marks Sood's directorial debut, promises to explore compelling real-life cases of cybercrime. The movie aims to elevate Indian action films to new heights, with thrilling action sequences crafted and filmed with the expertise of leading Hollywood professionals.