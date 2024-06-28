Sonu Nigam Washes Feet of Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle

Mumbai (Maharashtra): To show his respect, love and admiration, popular singer Sonu Nigam washed the feet of veteran singer Asha Bhosale with rose water at a book release function held at Dinanath Natyagruha here on Friday.

Cladded in a white saree, 90-year-old Asha Bhosale, sister of melody queen late Lata Mangeshkar, was touched by Nigam's act. The act was also appreciated by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's brother and a well-known music director and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

This representative act by Nigam was on behalf of three generations of singers, artists, and fans to pay tribute to Asha Bhosle. The book 'Swaraswamini Asha', dedicated to the musical journey of Asha Bhosle was released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the presence of senior BJP leader and MLA Ashish Shelar and a galaxy of stars.

Asha Bhosale was also felicitated on the occasion and Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar gifted a saree to her. Speaking on the occasion, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar said Asha Bhosle took a lot of effort in bringing him up.

"On a dry afternoon in 1942, Asha took me by the side on the banks of (River) Tapi in Thalner. Latadidi (Lata Mangeshkar), Asha (Bhosle), Usha (Mangeshkar) and Meena (Mangeshkar) took my care after starving for many days. Asha became a great singer but she never told me that she sings. When I heard her song I was shocked then because we all were singing in front of (late) Dinanath Mangeshkar, but I had never seen Asha Bhosle singing" recalled Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Asha Bhosle said that she has received the blessings and support of many people in her life. "I got the opportunity to work with many musicians. I used to learn like a student," quipped Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle, fondly known as Asha Tai, also recollected memories of music composers late Sudhir Phadke and late Yashwant Dev.

Asha Bhosle also referred to freedom fighter late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as "our god".