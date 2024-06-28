Sonu Nigam Washes Feet of Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle

Mumbai (Maharashtra): To show his respect, love and admiration, popular singer Sonu Nigam washed the feet of veteran singer Asha Bhosale with rose water at a book release function held at Dinanath Natyagruha here on Friday.
Cladded in a white saree, 90-year-old Asha Bhosale, sister of melody queen late Lata Mangeshkar, was touched by Nigam's act. The act was also appreciated by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's brother and a well-known music director and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
This representative act by Nigam was on behalf of three generations of singers, artists, and fans to pay tribute to Asha Bhosle. The book 'Swaraswamini Asha', dedicated to the musical journey of Asha Bhosle was released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the presence of senior BJP leader and MLA Ashish Shelar and a galaxy of stars.
Asha Bhosale was also felicitated on the occasion and Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar gifted a saree to her. Speaking on the occasion, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar said Asha Bhosle took a lot of effort in bringing him up.