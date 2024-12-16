Sonu Nigam Shocked, AR Rahman 'Regrets Not Being Able to Collaborate' as Tributes Pour in for Zakir Hussain - Watch

Hyderabad: The death of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain has sent shockwaves through the global music community. Widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians India has ever produced, Hussain's passing has been deeply mourned by fellow musicians, artists, and admirers across the globe. His contributions to music were unparalleled, and his death is seen as an irreplaceable loss to Indian classical music and the global music scene.

Shocked by the news of his demise, Sonu Nigam questions in disbelief: "Zakir bhai... What is this?" The comment section in the post was met with similar reactions from fans and industry mates as they struggled to wrap their heads around the sad news.

AR Rahman on his X handle, penned a note for the tabla maestro, which read: "Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim 🌟🌍. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together 🎶. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss 🤲 🕊️"

Sarangi exponent Ustad Kamal Sabri expressed his deep sorrow, stating, "It has been a great loss for Indian classical music, for music in general. The legendary Zakir Hussain, the great tabla legend, composer, and amazing musician has passed away. He represented Indian music for a very long time, earning numerous awards worldwide for his exceptional talent. It is devastating to know that he is no longer with us. We must all pray for his peaceful journey to heaven and may Allah bless him."

Reactions of Celebrities on Zakir Hussain's Death (Video source: PTI)

Anuradha Palakurthi, a renowned singer, shared her shock and sadness, recalling her personal encounters with Hussain. "I did not know him personally, but I met him a few times. My connection with him is mainly through the organisation MITHAS in Boston, where he has served on the board since its founding. He was not only an extraordinary artist but also a humble and kind person. It feels like he left us too soon, just when he was approaching his peak," Palakurthi said.

For Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, a classical vocalist, Hussain was an eternal source of inspiration. "Zakir sir was and will always be a huge inspiration to us. His loss is irreplaceable. He had a great rhythmic soul, and his contributions to music will live on forever. He won many hearts with his great talent and warmth," Dagar remarked.

Renowned figures from across the world also shared their tributes. Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej expressed his devastation, calling Hussain "one of the greatest musicians India has ever produced." Singer Anup Jalota, also in mourning, shared a heartfelt video, saying, "I am in pain. Zakir Hussain's legacy will live on forever. He brought joy and meaning to our lives with his music." Music composer Thaman S, joining in the tributes, posted a simple but poignant message: "REST IN PEACE MAESTRO. We lost the legend today."

Leading musicians from West Bengal, including Santoor artist Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, described Hussain as "the last Mohican" in the world of classical music. "There will not be another Zakir Hussain. He was the last of his kind, experimenting with the tabla in innovative ways, and bringing Indian classical music to the global stage," Bhattacharya stated. His impact on tabla playing was so profound that the instrument 'spoke' under his hands, Bhattacharya added.

Tabla artist Pradyut Mukherjee, a GIMA Award winner, praised Hussain's versatility and humility, noting that despite his legendary status, he was always approachable and eager to guide young artists. "He was not officially my guru, but I learned rhythms from him and was always inspired by his willingness to help others. He was truly a humble genius," Mukherjee said.

Other musicians, like Sarod player Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, also mourned his passing, reflecting on Hussain's participation in numerous cultural events and festivals. "He has performed at the Swara Samrat Festival for many years, and though we knew he was not well, we never expected him to leave us so soon," Majumdar shared.

The loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, is not just the loss of a legendary tabla player, but the end of an era in Indian classical music. Hussain's contributions were acknowledged by the Indian government with prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002). His legacy will live on in his recordings, his students, and the countless lives he touched through his music.