Sonu Nigam Defends Himself After FIR Over Pahalgam Remark: 'Kannada Is My Second Language In Work'

Sonu Nigam addresses FIR filed over his Pahalgam remark at a Bengaluru concert, asserting deep respect for Kannada culture.

Singer Sonu Nigam
Singer Sonu Nigam (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Playback singer Sonu Nigam issued an open letter after an FIR was registered against him in Bengaluru, following a controversial comment he made during his recent concert in the city. The singer had correlated the Pahalgam terror attack to a demand to sing a Kannada song at his concert, igniting backlash.

The FIR was lodged with the Avalahalli Police Station on Tuesday by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike's Bengaluru City District President Dharmaraj A., after Nigam's response to an audience member's demand for him to sing a Kannada song during his performance on May 1. He allegedly said, "It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen." The remark sparked backlash, prompting local organisations to take legal action.

Responding on Instagram with a heartfelt post, Sonu Nigam expressed "unprecedented love" for the Kannada language and culture. He highlighted his long-standing respect for Karnataka's music and people, writing, "I have revered my Kannada songs way more than my songs in other languages, including Hindi." He emphasised preparing more than an hour of Kannada music for every concert held in the state.

However, the singer drew a firm line regarding the conduct of certain individuals at the concert. "I am not a young lad to take humiliation from anyone," Nigam stated, recalling that he was threatened on stage by a person "as young as my son," disrupting his pre-planned performance. He noted that even other audience members were embarrassed by the disturbance.

Nigam defended his reaction, saying he tried to calm the crowd and continued with his set, which included over an hour of Kannada songs. "Thousands of students and teachers cheered me," he wrote, clarifying that the controversial comment was made to "school" those inciting hate over language issues.

Declaring his patriotism, Nigam condemned any form of hate "in the name of language, caste, or religion." He ended his note with an appeal to the "sensible people of Karnataka" to judge the situation fairly. "I will accept your verdict gracefully," he concluded. Despite the legal case, Nigam has reiterated his enduring bond with Kannada music and the people of Karnataka, promising to continue cherishing their support.

