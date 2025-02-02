Sonam Kapoor Fights Tears in Runway Walk to Honour Late Designer Rohit Bal

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to late fashion designer Rohit Bal on Saturday at Le Meridien in Gurugram. The event Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 was held in memory of the legendary designer, who passed away in November 2024 at the age of 63. Kapoor walked the ramp probably for the last time for the ace designer in his collection.

Kapoor took to the ramp in a stunning ivory outfit by Bal. The actor broke down in tears in the poignant celebration of Bal's contribution to fashion and style. She fought back tears as she folded her arms to mark her respect for the man she referred to as Gudda.

Sonam Kapoor Breaks Down in Memory of Rohit Bal (Photo: ANI)

Bal, renowned for his ability to blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary designs, was not just a designer but a mentor and friend to many in the fashion industry, including Kapoor. Her emotional walk showcases how deeply Bal affected those he worked with or knew personally.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor (Photo: ANI)

Talking to a news agency, Sonam said: "I am so happy to be here for Gudda. I have been privileged to wear his clothes many times and have had the honour of walking for him. It feels wonderful to do probably his last show," adding, "He embraced the Indian aesthetic so beautifully, and that makes it timeless and elegant."

Celebrating Bal's legacy, a special tribute segment was organised featuring sixty-three prominent figures from diverse fields, including filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, and actors Eesha Gupta, Rahul Dev, and Mughda Godse.