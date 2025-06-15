Sonam Bajwa On Acting Across Industries: 'Punjabi Is Home, But Bollywood Is More Grand' - Interview

Punjabi film industry's reigning queen Sonam Bajwa is now making waves in Bollywood. Known for her expressive acting and screen presence, Sonam made her debut in 2013 with Best of Luck, but rose to prominence through Punjab 1984, which went on to win a National Award. Since then, she has delivered hits like Nikka Zaildar, Manje Bistre, Shadaa, Hausla Rakh, and Kudi Haryanvi. Her talent lies in her ability to immerse herself into a wide range of characters - romantic, comic, social, or dramatic.

Now, after carving a solid identity in Punjabi cinema, Sonam is stepping into Bollywood with a bang. Her Hindi film debut Housefull 5 has already caught attention for its scale and ensemble cast. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sonam opens up about her Bollywood debut, her upcoming projects, and what she's learning from working across languages and genres.

ETV Bharat: You made your Bollywood debut with Housefull 5. You also have a lot of Hindi projects lined up right now, can you tell us about them?

Sonam: To be honest, I never thought that my Hindi debut would be so big. But while working on Housefull 5, the makers noticed my dialogues, my acting, and my ability to handle different languages. As a result, that led to more opportunities, such as Baaghi 4, Deewaniyat and Border 2. It is very rare to get so many different roles in a single year. So I consider myself lucky.

ETV Bharat: We got to see your comedic and glamorous style in Housefull 5. How was the experience?

Sonam: It was a lot of fun. In one scene, I had to speak in three different languages: Urdu, Hindi, and Punjabi. I love adapting to the language and mood of a character. The makers gave me the scope to play with expressions and timing, which made the performance enjoyable. I am indebted to both the writer and the director for giving me the opportunity to showcase the different aspects of acting in this film.

Actor Sonam Bajwa (Photo: ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat: You have done an action-romance blast with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4. How was that experience?

Sonam: The role in Baaghi 4 is completely different and challenging. I got to do full-fledged action scenes alongside Tiger. I had a lot of fun doing this film, which is a perfect mix of action and romance. Working with Tiger is an energy-packed experience.

ETV Bharat: Deewaniyat is a film that shows a serious and emotional side of you. What do you think about this role and the experience?

Sonam: Deewaniyat is very close to my heart. It's what I would call an 'actor's film.' I play a deeply sensitive girl who is in love but is also struggling with her inner emotional conflict. It is not just a love story, it is a journey of self-discovery. I completely surrendered myself to this character. Working opposite Harshvardhan Rane was also very enriching. We shared a genuine on-screen chemistry. This role shaped me emotionally as an actor. The film is a beautiful blend of love, pain, and soul-searching.

ETV Bharat: Now in Border 2 you will be seen playing the role of a patriotic Punjabi girl. Does that feel personal to you?

Sonam: Absolutely! Being a Punjabi myself, it was a matter of pride for me to play such a patriotic role. In Border 2, I play the role of a Punjabi girl, who is ready to give everything for her country. I was very emotional while doing this film. Playing a role imbued with patriotism, especially with Diljit, was a proud moment.

ETV Bharat: You have built a successful career in Punjabi cinema and now you have stepped into Hindi cinema. What similarities and differences have you noticed while working in both these industries?

Sonam: To be honest, the experience of working in both the industries has been very enriching. Punjabi cinema is where I began so it feels like home. The atmosphere is very intimate and collaborative. In Bollywood, the scale is definitely bigger, with more elaborate sets and higher budgets. There is also more discipline and structure on set. But at the core, both industries are driven by passion and love for cinema. The most important thing for me is that in both places I can do what I love, acting, wholeheartedly, and that is the biggest satisfaction for me.

Actor Sonam Bajwa (Photo: ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat: What have you learned in this fast-paced journey in Bollywood?

Sonam: I have learned how important it is to believe in your craft, hard work and dedication. Working in different genres in Bollywood has enriched me as an actor, and I am still learning.

A Grand Debut and a Promising Future

Sonam Bajwa's Bollywood debut film Housefull 5 released in theatres on June 6 and has quickly become a box-office sensation. The film features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever, among many others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy caper was released with two climaxes, a unique twist for the audience. With her poised entry into mainstream Hindi cinema and an impressive line-up ahead, Sonam Bajwa is undoubtedly one of the freshest and most versatile faces to watch out for.