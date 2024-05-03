Sonali Bendre Exposes Reality of Linkup Rumours: 'These Days, Actors Are...'

Hyderabad: Actor Sonali Bendre reflected on the rumours that troubled her career, including false affairs with her co-stars. The actor revealed that nowadays, actors are often asked if they would like to fuel rumours about their personal lives to generate buzz around their projects. However, during her early days in the industry, such gossip was simply created to promote films, and the actors couldn't help it.

While speaking to a newswire, Sonali stated that baseless rumours about her personal life, including her relationships and feuds with co-stars, which were often splashed across headlines were not true at all. "These days, actors are at least asked if they would want link-up rumours with their co-stars to be floated around," she said.

"During my time, we weren't even asked, and those gossips would just be out there to promote the film, and the actors had no choice. There was a motive to link the lead pair up just to be in the news. Itne shiddat ke saath yeh karte the ki (They used to do it so diligently) I think they (such gimmicks) may have worked. But I found these things to be really strange," she further said.

The actor also opened up about "building a perception" around an actor's image. Sonali stated that the "rags to riches" story has become a successful formula in today's industry. In contrast, during her early days, she was asked to conceal her middle-class background and instead, they were supposed to say that they came from a rich background. Sonali confessed that she was uncomfortable with the idea of lying, although many of her colleagues did so.

With a career spanning almost three decades, Sonali Bendre has appeared in a range of films, including Aag, Diljale, Major Saab, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. She has also made a mark on the small screen with shows like Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye and The Broken News, the second season of which is set to premiere on May 3.