Sonakshi Sinha's 'Sunday Revenge' On Zaheer Iqbal Is The Perfect Recipe For A Playful, Fun Marriage - Watch It Now!

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are living the best married life. They have been giving fans couple goals with their playful and adorable videos on social media. In a recent social media post shared by Sonakshi on Sunday, the couple entertained their followers with a hilarious moment.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Dabangg actor wrote in the caption, "Revenge BHAAA is a dish best served on Sundayyyy." The video begins with Sonakshi sneaking by a door and shouting "BHAAA" to surprise Zaheer. Zaheer, visibly taken aback, quickly regains composure and walks towards the camera, humorously stating, "Get married. Lots of fun!"

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their amusement. One user commented, "Haha I was waiting for Sona's BHAA videos," while another wrote, "Hahahahaha!!! You guys," followed by a red heart emoji. Another fan commented, "Cutest couple I know." The post, which gathered thousands of likes, once again highlighted how Sonakshi and Zaheer never fail to share their light-hearted and relatable relationship moments with their audience.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year in a private yet star-studded ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family. Their relationship, which had been under the media spotlight for some time, culminated in marriage after months of speculation. Since then, they have continued to charm their fans with regular social media updates, providing glimpses into their happy married life. Sonakshi and Zaheer are often seen pulling pranks on each other or simply enjoying playful banter, making their bond all the more relatable and endearing to their followers.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad, where her performance as a police officer received widespread acclaim. She is also reportedly working on a new film, the details of which are yet to be revealed. Zaheer Iqbal, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next project after his Bollywood debut in Notebook. The couple's work schedules seem packed, but they always manage to steal time for each other, much to the delight of their fans.