Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Shatrughan Sinha's Residence Adorned with Lights, Mehendi Pictures Storm Social Media - Watch

Published : 23 hours ago

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Shatrughan Sinha's residence, Ramayana, glows with festive lights. The pre-wedding celebrations include a joyful mehendi ceremony which took social media by storm and fun bachelor/bachelorette parties. Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding invite also went viral, adding buzz around their impending union.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding prep in full swing (ANI/Video grab)

Hyderabad: Shatrughan Sinha's mansion 'Ramayana' in Mumbai has been adorned with dazzling lights ahead of the upcoming wedding of his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, with Zaheer Iqbal. The wedding preparations are in full swing at the homes of the soon-to-be-married couple.

A video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram captured the nighttime glow of Sinha's residence, Ramayana, adorned with twinkling fairy lights. The entire building was illuminated beautifully for the occasion. Shatrughan Sinha, who is Sonakshi's father, is hosting the pre-wedding celebrations.

A viral photo from what appears to be the couple's mehendi ceremony shows Sonakshi and Zaheer, both beaming with joy in the company of loved ones. Sonakshi chose a red salwar kameez for the pre-wedding function, while Zaheer was attired in a printed red kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Prior to this, the couple enjoyed separate bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi shared glimpses from her party, including a photo with her dear friend and actor, Huma Qureshi. Meanwhile, Zaheer celebrated with his buddies, with actor Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi's brother, joining in the festivities.

Recently, Zaheer, accompanied by Shatrughan, was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, posing happily for paparazzi. Their wedding invite, which went viral, featured an audio message from Sonakshi and Zaheer, where they expressed readiness to embark on their journey as husband and wife.

Although Sonakshi and Zaheer have maintained privacy about their relationship since rumors of their romance surfaced, they shared affectionate moments on social media, especially after starring together in the 2022 film Double XL.

