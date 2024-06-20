ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Latter Returns from 'Special' Bachelor Party with Friends

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 7:21 AM IST

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 7:37 AM IST

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a great time at a party thrown by their best friends ahead of their wedding. The couple is reportedly getting married on June 23 in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal Wedding
Zaheer Iqbal with Sonakshi Sinha (left), Zaheer with his friends (right) (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram handle)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the soon-to-be married couple, had their bachelorette with their closest friends. Both of them shared a string of photos from the party on their social media handles. Now, just days ahead of their reported wedding, the groom-to-be returns to the bay from Dubai with his friends, including actor Saqib Saleem.

Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal Wedding
Zaheer Iqbal with friends (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram handle)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married on June 23, according to a leaked wedding card and confirmation from various celebs. The couple recently celebrated their last few days of singlehood by attending a lively party organised by their friends. Sona's Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi joined her during her bachelorette celebration, while Zaheer partied with his friend Saqib Saleem.

Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal Wedding
Sneak peek of Zaheer's bachelor bash (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram handle)

Saleem posted a group photo of the groom-to-be on Instagram, as they returned to Mumbai. In his Instagram stories, he shared a photo from the airport, wishing Dubai farewell. The Notebook actor re-shared the group photo on Instagram with a red heart symbol and recorded a video of everyone posing for the camera. He captioned it with, "It's been special."

Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal Wedding
Zaheer Iqbal with friends (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram handle)

According to their viral wedding invitation, Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to tie the knot on June 23 and host a fiesta at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant in Mumbai. While they confirmed that 'the rumours were real,' the soon-to-be-married couple has asked visitors to avoid the colour red and arrive in formal and festive attire.

According to a report in a news daily, the couple will have their haldi ceremony on June 20 with only 50 people in attendance. The bride-to-be has chosen unexpected colours for the modest pre-wedding gathering, rather than yellows and pinks. Apparently, her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan and the entire ensemble of Heeramandi are anticipated to attend the reception.

Read More

  1. Swara Bhasker Highlights Challenges for Interfaith Couples in India Amid Sonakshi and Zaheer's Wedding Plans
  2. Ahead of Wedding, Sonakshi Sinha's Picture with Zaheer Iqbal's Family Storms Internet
  3. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Invitation Leaked, Couple Confirms Wedding on THIS Date
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 7:37 AM IST

TAGGED:

ZAHEER IQBAL BACHELOR BASHSONAKSHI SINHA WEDDINGSONAKSHI SINHA ZAHEER IQBAL WEDDING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.