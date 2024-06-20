Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Latter Returns from 'Special' Bachelor Party with Friends

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the soon-to-be married couple, had their bachelorette with their closest friends. Both of them shared a string of photos from the party on their social media handles. Now, just days ahead of their reported wedding, the groom-to-be returns to the bay from Dubai with his friends, including actor Saqib Saleem.

Zaheer Iqbal with friends (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram handle)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married on June 23, according to a leaked wedding card and confirmation from various celebs. The couple recently celebrated their last few days of singlehood by attending a lively party organised by their friends. Sona's Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi joined her during her bachelorette celebration, while Zaheer partied with his friend Saqib Saleem.

Sneak peek of Zaheer's bachelor bash (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram handle)

Saleem posted a group photo of the groom-to-be on Instagram, as they returned to Mumbai. In his Instagram stories, he shared a photo from the airport, wishing Dubai farewell. The Notebook actor re-shared the group photo on Instagram with a red heart symbol and recorded a video of everyone posing for the camera. He captioned it with, "It's been special."

Zaheer Iqbal with friends (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram handle)

According to their viral wedding invitation, Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to tie the knot on June 23 and host a fiesta at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant in Mumbai. While they confirmed that 'the rumours were real,' the soon-to-be-married couple has asked visitors to avoid the colour red and arrive in formal and festive attire.

According to a report in a news daily, the couple will have their haldi ceremony on June 20 with only 50 people in attendance. The bride-to-be has chosen unexpected colours for the modest pre-wedding gathering, rather than yellows and pinks. Apparently, her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan and the entire ensemble of Heeramandi are anticipated to attend the reception.