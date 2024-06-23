ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Ticking off Legal Formalities, Bride's Brothers yet to Make Appearance

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

Updated : Jun 23, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are preparing for their civil marriage at Sonakshi's Bandra apartment. Close friends are expected, with speculation about Salman Khan's attendance. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been together for seven years since Salman introduced them during Notebook filming in 2017.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are ticking off the necessary legal formalities for their civil marriage at former's swanky new apartment, 81 Aureate, near Bandra's Rang Sharda Auditorium in Mumbai.

Reports suggest Sonakshi had purchased this lavish sea-facing apartment, spanning 4,210.87 square feet on the 26th floor, last September for a hefty Rs 11 crore.

Before heading to Sonakshi's place, Zaheer made a visit to a mosque for prayers. Videos captured him leaving his Bandstand home dressed in a grey-and-black checkered shirt, paired with a parrot-green cap, flashing a thumbs-up at the paparazzi.

Close buddies Huma Qureishi and Saqib Saleem were seen accompanying Sonakshi on Saturday night. Yo Yo Honey Singh also arrived, stating his intent to grace the wedding and dance without a sip. Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh confirmed their attendance at the wedding bash hosted by Shilpa Shetty's upscale restaurant, Bastian, on Linking Road.

Speculation swirled about whether Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, a longtime friend of Zaheer's father who played matchmaker for the couple, would attend the festivities. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kush, have yet to make an appearance.

Sonakshi affectionately calls Zaheer her 'personal psycho' and the two have been in a relationship for seven years. Interestingly, Salman Khan plays significant role in both Sonakshi and Zaheer's personal and professional lives. The superstar is said to have played cupid in Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story.

Salman, who introduced Sonakshi with the action-comedy Dabbang (2010), also launched Zaheer in 2019 with Notebook, a film he co-produced with Murad Khetani. Not only that, he also introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of Notebook in 2017.

For unversed, Zaheer comes from a family with established interests in jewellery and real estate, and a long-standing friendship with Salman Khan.

Sonakshi, acclaimed for her role as Faridan Bai in Heeramandi, and Zaheer were last seen together in the 2022 film Double XL, which received mixed reviews. Sonakshi's upcoming project is the horror comedy Kakuda, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

