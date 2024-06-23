ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride-to-Be Poses for Paps as Wedding Festivities Begin with Puja - Watch

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on Sunday. The actors will have a modest civil wedding, foregoing any Hindu or Muslim rituals.

Hyderabad: Finally, the big day is here! Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha are scheduled to tie the knot today, June 23. Pre-wedding activities are well underway. In the most recent update, Sonakshi was recently seen post a puja held at her house Ramayan in Juhu. The Sinha Parivar performed puja prior to Sonakshi and Zaheer's nuptials.

A special puja was performed by the Sinha family, and their house was lit up before the grand wedding on Sunday. Sonakshi attended the puja and was spotted shortly after and even smiled for the cameras. The Dabangg actor looked stunning in a blue suit and dupatta. She appeared content and had a constant smile on her face.

Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, too followed her and gave the photographers a namaste greeting. In response to a paparazzi shouting "Mubarak ho," Poonam said, "Thank you." In another video, she and her mother are seen talking during the puja ceremony. In one of the videos, Huma is also seen going inside the actress' home.

Amid speculations of Sonakshi converting to Islam after marriage, Iqbal Ratansi, her soon-to-be father-in-law denied all the rumours that the actor will convert to Islam after getting married. He stated, "It won't have any Hindu or Muslim rituals, it's going to be a civil wedding."

He continued, "She is not converting. Religion has no place in this union of hearts. I believe in humanity. The Muslim name for God is Allah, and the Hindu name is Bhagwa and we are all humans, at the end of the day. Zaheer and Sonakshi have my blessings."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been said to be dating since 2020. The two featured together in a movie titled Double XL in 2022. They also did a music album together later.

