Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar Still Await Payment For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Reports

Hyderabad: Pooja Entertainment, the production company founded by Vashu Bhagnani, has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of unpaid wages from multiple crew members. The latest reports suggest that the lead actors of their recent action film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, including Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar, are still awaiting payment for their work on the film.
According to a reliable source, Tiger Shroff has not received his fees for the movie, despite maintaining a dignified silence on the matter. However, upon learning that the other crew and support staff, who worked on the film, have also not been paid, he is now urging the production house to settle the unpaid dues immediately.
The source also alleges that Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar have not received their payment despite repeated enquiries. The actors, who had promoted the film in good faith, are now disappointed by the lack of response from the production house. "These actors have not received their dues, despite completing their work on the film and promoting it. They had requested payment multiple times, but there was no response," the source added.