Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar Still Await Payment For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Reports

Published : 15 hours ago

Vashu Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment faces controversy over unpaid wages for multiple crew members and lead actors, including Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar, from their recent film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger Shroff now urges the production house to settle the dues promptly.

Hyderabad: Pooja Entertainment, the production company founded by Vashu Bhagnani, has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of unpaid wages from multiple crew members. The latest reports suggest that the lead actors of their recent action film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, including Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar, are still awaiting payment for their work on the film.

According to a reliable source, Tiger Shroff has not received his fees for the movie, despite maintaining a dignified silence on the matter. However, upon learning that the other crew and support staff, who worked on the film, have also not been paid, he is now urging the production house to settle the unpaid dues immediately.

The source also alleges that Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar have not received their payment despite repeated enquiries. The actors, who had promoted the film in good faith, are now disappointed by the lack of response from the production house. "These actors have not received their dues, despite completing their work on the film and promoting it. They had requested payment multiple times, but there was no response," the source added.

In a recent interview, Vashu Bhagnani, the veteran producer with 30 years of experience in the industry, addressed the allegations of unpaid wages and invited those who owed money to initiate a discussion with the company. He emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through alternative means, rather than resorting to social media complaints. Bhagnani assured that legitimate issues would be addressed and invited individuals to visit his office, submit the necessary documentation, and allow 60 days for resolution.

Despite Pooja Entertainment's past successes, including Coolie No. 1, Shaadi No 1, Hero No. 1, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, their recent releases have failed to impress at the box office.

