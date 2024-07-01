Sonakshi Sinha Shows off Husband Zaheer Iqbal's Romantic Side in New Instagram Video, Tags Him Greenest Flag Ever

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a heartfelt Instagram Story, highlighting her partner Zaheer Iqbal's sweet gesture towards her. She released a video in which Iqbal can be seen walking in front of her. He is seen holding Sonakshi's heels in his palm.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, "When you marry the greenest flag ever," leaving her fans smitten. Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot at their Mumbai home in the presence of their loved ones on June 23. The wedding was an intimate affair with only near and dear ones. However, many known Bollywood faces attended the wedding celebration held at Bastian after the civil wedding.

Numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan alongside Siddharth Roy Kapur, and seasoned actress Saira Banu, attended the celebration to offer their congratulations and celebrate the couple's nuptials. The Bollywood couple tied the knot after seven years of dating. The duo, who will always remember June 23 as their wedding day, recently posted pictures from their nuptials on social media. Sonakshi shared her happiness on Instagram with a sentimental picture that looked back on their journey of love and companionship.

Sharing pictures from their wedding, Sona revealed that the two fell in love on the very same day seven years ago. "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," wrote the Dabangg actor in her first post after her wedding.