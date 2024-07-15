B-town's latest couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were seen flying off from Mumbai on Sunday night. (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been in the enws since their wedding on June 23. The couple after hogging limelight at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with their traditional attires, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday. With curiosity growing over the duo foreign outing, the Kakuda actor took to Instagram to drop some more updates.

Late on Sunday night, a video from Mumbai airport surfaced on social media featuring Bollywood couple Sonakshi and Zaheer. In the video, Sona and Zaheer can be seen coming out of their car twinning in checkered shirts. Sonakshi looked chic in a grey body-hugging midi paired with a cap and a sling bag on one shoulder.

On the other hand, Iqbal rocked the comfy look wearing black pants and the same pattern shirt that Sona wore over her dress. The two smiled and posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the airport before heading inside the terminal. After the video was out, fans were left wondering about their travel destination.

Sonakshi Sinha Shares Stunning Picture from Philippines Waiting for Zaheer Iqbal to Join Her for Honeymoon 2 (Sonakshi Sinha Instagram handle)

However, the Dabangg actor today revealed her holiday plans via her Instagram handle. Taking to Instagram, Sinha shared a beautiful picture from Philippines writing: "Honeymoon round 2 Philippines. Now just waiting for @iamzahero to get here coz we had to take separate flights."

Her Instagram Story reveals that the actor is in Phillipines waiting for her hubby Zaheer to join her. For the unversed, Zaheer and Sonakshi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close industry friends and family members. The two opted for a registered marriage.

Zaheer and Sonakshi dated for 7 years before tying the knot in 2024. The two met through Salman Khan, while Zaheer was shooting for The Notebook. The two worked togther for the first time in Blockbuster- a music album. They later featured in the film Double XL.