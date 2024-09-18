Sonakshi Sinha Gushes about 'Perks of Being Married'; Zaheer Khan Still Thinks He 'Can't Hold Her Hand' in Public

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot on June 23 after seven years of dating, continue to charm fans with their affectionate and sweet moments from vacations together. Recently, Sonakshi shared a nostalgic throwback video from their trip to the Pyramids in Egypt on Instagram, revealing 'perks of being married', while Zaheer in an interview with a newswire accepted to always forgetting he is now married to Sinha.

Sharing a fun video with hubby Zaheer, Sonakshi wrote: "The absolute BEST way to see the pyramids is to fly over them… #Throwback to Egypt!! All the fun stuff coming out of the archives now… perks of being married 😂." The post perfectly encapsulates the couple's playful dynamic, which has kept the spark alive in their relationship.

In a candid interview with a news portal, Zaheer expressed how he often forgets for about their marriage. "I still keep forgetting that I am married to Sonakshi," he laughed, recalling moments in public where he hesitates to hold her hand, only to realise, "ab to shaadi ho gayi." Sonakshi echoed his sentiments, stating that their relationship feels just as vibrant and joyful as it did when they first started dating.

The couple has made it a point to keep the romance alive, engaging in an ongoing playful rivalry about who loves the other more. Zaheer noted, "We always try to one-up each other… it's the best thing for a couple." Sonakshi added that Zaheer loves to surprise her even after seven years of their relatiosnhip.

On the professional front, the newly married couple will be next seen in Tu Hai Meri Kiran, following their previous collaboration in Double XL. Fans eagerly anticipate their first film after their wedding and witness their chemistry onscreen.