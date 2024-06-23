Sonakshi Sinha Glows in Bridal Glory in Latest Spotting Ahead of Wedding with Zaheer Iqbal - Watch

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal's much-anticipated wedding is finally here. Producer Ramesh Taurani's wine bottle and bouquet, intended as Zaheer's wedding present, marked the official start of the festivities. Amid the many viral videos coming from their homes, the bride-to-be was captured by cameramen looking ethereal.

The actor looked stunning in her white chic attire. She could be seen conversing with a woman before entering her home. Sinha was all smiles as she was tapped ahead of her wedding. Another videos storming the internet are of a bridal attire reportedly meant for the Dabangg actor.

Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a close-knit mehendi ceremony for their loved ones. Sonakshi, also called Sona by friends, arrived at Bandstand Building A—Iqbal's residence—welcomed by Zaheer's relatives while sporting an exquisite red and brown ensemble. In anticipation of the wedding, the Sinha family's residence, Ramayana, was also adorned with lights on Saturday night.

It will be a civil marriage, as Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, has formally confirmed earlier. A celebratory party will take place at the upscale Mumbai eatery Bastian on Linking Road, Bandra West, after the wedding. The Shilpa Shetty-owned restaurant is currently run by Suvir Saran, a celebrity chef with a Michelin star who was previously headquartered in New York.

Talking about the couple, Sonakshi has been seeing Zaheer for the past seven years. According to media sources, Salman Khan, Sonakshi's Dabangg co-star and a friend of Zaheer's family, played Cupid. It is reported that the pair got together during Zaheer's time filming Salman Khan's 2019 romance drama Notebook. later, in the 2022 film Double XL, Zaheer, the eldest child of prominent Mumbai jeweller Iqbal Ratansi, played London-based TV line producer Zorawar Rahmani opposite Sinha.