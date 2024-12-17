Sonakshi Sinha Fires Back at Mukesh Khanna for Questioning Her Upbringing: 'Stop Bringing up the Same Incident'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has hit back at actor Mukesh Khanna's controversial comments regarding her cultural knowledge, which stemmed from a past episode of the popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Khanna, known for his role as Shaktimaan, had criticised Sonakshi for failing to answer a question about Lord Hanuman during her appearance on the show in 2019. In his remarks, he targeted Sonakshi and blamed her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, for not imparting cultural knowledge to his children.

In a viral interview, Khanna commented, "This happened despite her being Shatrughan Sinha's daughter. Her brothers are named Luv and Kush. Why didn't they teach her this? Why did they become so modern?" The remarks referred to a specific question on KBC where Sonakshi was asked about who Lord Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti for in the Ramayana. The Kalank actor could not recall the correct answer, which led to widespread criticism.

Khanna, in his interview, suggested that Sonakshi's inability to answer the question was a sign of the modern, westernised upbringing her family had chosen. He pointed out that her father had not instilled enough cultural knowledge, especially since Sonakshi's brothers were named after key figures in the Ramayana: Luv and Kush. The actor's comments implied that Sonakshi's lack of understanding about such fundamental cultural aspects was a failure on Shatrughan Sinha's part.

Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Mukesh Khanna's Remarks on her upbringing (Photo: Instagram)

Sonakshi, however, did not remain silent. Taking to her Instagram stories, she responded strongly to Khanna's statement. She acknowledged her mistake on the show, stating, "Yes I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by lord Ram himself." She further reminded Khanna of the values of forgiveness, quoting how Lord Ram forgave Kaikeyi, Manthara, and even Ravana.

Sonakshi also addressed Khanna directly, urging him to stop using her name for publicity. "I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family," she stated. In her message, Sonakshi took a firm stance on the importance of respect, emphasising that her response was in alignment with the values her father had instilled in her. "It is because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully," she concluded.