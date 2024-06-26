Sonakshi Can't Hold Back Tears As Zaheer Touches Her Parents' Feet, Watch Inside Videos of Kanyadaan Shared by Shatrughan

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, two stars of Bollywood, embarked on a new journey together as they tied the knot on June 23. Their wedding ceremony saw the presence and blessings of Sonakshi's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, exchanged vows in a civil marriage ceremony at the Heeramandi star's sea-facing Bandra West residence in Mumbai.

Recently, Shatrughan Sinha expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the family towards everyone who showered their blessings on the newlyweds. He dubbed Sonakshi and Zaheer’s union as the 'wedding of the century' and shared intimate photos and videos from the event.

In one touching video shared by Shatrughan, Sonakshi was visibly moved to tears as Zaheer respectfully touched her parents' feet. Another heartwarming video captured Shatrughan and Poonam performing the Kanyadaan rituals, with Zaheer and his family joining in with admiration.

Taking to Twitter, Shatrughan shared glimpses from Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, expressing, "Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar."

"With an attitude of gratitude, we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day," Shatrughan added, highlighting the warmth and love they received. He continued, "Seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives."

Announcing their union through a joint Instagram post, the couple shared, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and dedicated to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both of our families and both of our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Sonakshi looked radiant in her mother Poonam Sinha's wedding saree, adorned with a sleek bun and gajra, while Zaheer complemented her in an embroidered kurta-pyjama ensemble.

Their journey together began with their collaboration in the music video Blockbuster, released in September 2022, followed by their appearance together in the comedy drama Double XL.

Though they kept their relationship private, Sonakshi and Zaheer often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, from attending each other's events to celebrating special occasions, showcasing their bond to their fans and followers.