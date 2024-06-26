Sonakshi Can't Hold Back Tears As Zaheer Touches Her Parents' Feet, Watch Inside Videos of Kanyadaan Shared by Shatrughan

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, two stars of Bollywood, embarked on a new journey together as they tied the knot on June 23. Their wedding ceremony saw the presence and blessings of Sonakshi's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, exchanged vows in a civil marriage ceremony at the Heeramandi star's sea-facing Bandra West residence in Mumbai.
Recently, Shatrughan Sinha expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the family towards everyone who showered their blessings on the newlyweds. He dubbed Sonakshi and Zaheer’s union as the 'wedding of the century' and shared intimate photos and videos from the event.
In one touching video shared by Shatrughan, Sonakshi was visibly moved to tears as Zaheer respectfully touched her parents' feet. Another heartwarming video captured Shatrughan and Poonam performing the Kanyadaan rituals, with Zaheer and his family joining in with admiration.
Taking to Twitter, Shatrughan shared glimpses from Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, expressing, "Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar."
"With an attitude of gratitude, we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day," Shatrughan added, highlighting the warmth and love they received. He continued, "Seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives."