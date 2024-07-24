ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Steal Some Romantic Moments in Phillippines as They Celebrate One Month of Their Wedding

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaher Iqbal on the special occasion of their 1-month wedding anniversary opted for a dinner date out. The couple walked hand-in-hand while twinning in black, setting couple goals.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha (ani)

Hyderabad: Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married one month ago, on June 23. The couple treated their fans with behind-the-scenes photos from their one-month anniversary on Instagram, which was all about 'recovering' and taking a break from the usual chaos. Moreover, the two headed for a date night twinning in black to mark the special occasion.

Sonakshi and Zaheer posted multiple photos on Instagram, captioned "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!" The couple revealed that they were on a vacation in the Philippines, where they spent a week simply relaxing. The two shared, "In one week, we were taught what wellness really means: listening to our bodies and taking care of our brains. Waking up in the middle of nature, eating well, resting on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new."

Sonakshi and Zaheer praised their friends for the 'life-changing experience' as well as those who made their stay comfortable. One of the photos shows Sonakshi and Zaheer snuggling in a pool. A few other photos show them devouring excellent food and drinks. Some photos also show them posing with the personnel at The Farm in San Benito, where they stayed.

Meanwhile, the two were spotted leaving a high-end eatery in Mumbai on Tuesday. In the paparazzi video, Zaheer and Sona can be seen walking out of the restaurant hand-in-hand. The newlyweds kept it casual, however, opted for matching black dresses. The couple was accompanied by their close industry friend Aditi Rao Hydari.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for several years before deciding on an intimate wedding the day they fell in love. Later that day, the couple celebrated their union with their closest friends and family. "On this day, seven years ago (23.06.2017), we saw love in its purest form. Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs, and with the blessings of both our families and gods, we are now man and wife," they wrote while sharing wedding photos.

