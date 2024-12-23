ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Celebrate Six-Month Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated six months of marriage by sharing a throwback video of their star-studded reception, featuring emotional, musical, and celebratory moments.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Celebrate Six-Month Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Video (Photo: YouTube)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 55 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal marked their six-month wedding anniversary on December 23 by sharing a heartwarming throwback video from their star-studded reception party. The duo, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 23 after seven years of togetherness, gave fans a glimpse of the magical evening that celebrated their love.

The video begins with the newlyweds making a stunning entrance for the paparazzi, posing with radiant smiles. Sonakshi, epitomising elegance, donned a traditional red silk saree, paired with a choker necklace and a jasmine-adorned bun. Zaheer complemented her in a classic black tuxedo.

In the highlight of the reception, Zaheer is seen going down on his knees, hands folded, as he serenades Sonakshi with the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi from Salman Khan's film of the same name. The couple's infectious joy and undeniable chemistry lit up the room, leaving their guests cheering.

The event was a grand celebration attended by Bollywood's Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, veteran actor Saira Banu, and Sonakshi's family - Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, and Kush Sinha. A touching moment in the video shows Rekha becoming emotional, prompting Sonakshi to comfort her with a gentle, "Rona mat (Don't cry)."

Sonakshi added her own sparkle to the evening with a lively performance alongside Anil Kapoor to the iconic dance step from My Name Is Lakhan. The couple also grooved to chartbusters like Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and Dhadhang Dhang, turning the reception into a joyous celebration of love and music.

Sonakshi Sinha's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonakshi captioned it, "Happy 6 months jaan," reflecting their journey as husband and wife. Fans and friends were thrilled to witness the cherished moments of this Bollywood love story.

TAGGED:

