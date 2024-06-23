Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Are Now Married, Shatrughan Sinha Showers Blessings: 'May Their Union Stay Strong Forever'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are a married couple now as they have completed the legal formalities. Veteran Bollywood actor and newly-elected Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, Shatrughan Singh, showered blessings on his daughter Sonakshi as she tied the knot with Zaheer in a civil ceremony at her new apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, June 23.

In a chat with the media, Shatrughan expressed, "Every father eagerly awaits this moment when his daughter begins her life with her chosen partner. My daughter appears happiest with Zaheer. May their union remain steadfast forever."

Accompanied by his wife Poonam, Singh arrived at his daughter's residence where the civil marriage formalities were completed. Attention has now shifted to Bastian, the modern Asian restaurant on Linking Road in Mumbai.

Founded in 2014 by Ranjit Bindra, Shilpa Shetty, and Kunal Jani, Bastian is headed by Suvir Saran, renowned chef and founder of the erstwhile Michelin-starred Devi in New York.

For the evening's celebrations, the theme revolves around black and red, with decorators busy adorning Bastian with a plethora of red flowers and laying out the red carpet. DJ Ganesh, known for his eclectic music choices, will entertain the guests live.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Tabu declared during promotions for her upcoming film with Ajay Devgn, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, "Hum sab shaadi mein ja rahe hain (We are all going for the wedding)."

Close friends Huma Qureishi and Saqib Saleem were seen with Sonakshi on Saturday night. Yo Yo Honey Singh arrived on Sunday with plans to attend the wedding and dance without consuming alcohol, while Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh confirmed their readiness for the wedding bash.

Speculation is rife whether Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, an old friend of Zaheer's father who reportedly introduced the couple, will grace the occasion. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been together for seven years; Salman, who launched Sonakshi in Dabbang (2010), played a pivotal role in their meeting. Zaheer, too, made his debut in a Salman Khan-produced film, Notebook. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer during the shooting of Notebook in 2017.