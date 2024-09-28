ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Sometimes All You Need Is A Giant Hug': On Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday, Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Family Moments With Raha

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, his wife Alia Bhatt shared heartwarming family photos on Instagram, featuring herself, Ranbir, and their daughter Raha, symbolising love and togetherness. Alia's caption expressed warmth and affection, making the post a touching tribute to Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Post With Ranbir And Raha To Mark His Birthday (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older today, September 28. On his special day, his wife, actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to extend her wishes to the birthday boy. She shared a series of adorable family moments, capturing the hearts of her 80 million followers.

In one of the photos shared on Instagram, Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha are seen embracing a tree, radiating warmth and affection. The setting appears to be a serene park, with several trees providing a peaceful backdrop. The caption accompanying the post reads, "sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one," followed by a heartfelt birthday wish for Ranbir: "happy birthday baby."

Alia, dressed in a grey blazer and light jeans, is seen holding onto the tree with one hand while embracing Ranbir with the other, exuding contentment. Ranbir, donning a casual, earthy-toned ensemble with a cap, looks equally at peace while hugging the tree. Their daughter Raha, who turned one earlier this year, completes the picture with an adorable smile as she too joins in on the family hug, wearing a cute white sweatshirt paired with pink pants.

The other pictures capture intimate moments which comes as a rare public glimpse into the private life of the couple, who have largely kept their daughter out of the spotlight. Fans and celebrities flooded the post with love and warm wishes, expressing admiration for the family's beautiful bond. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "2nd pic for the win." Film producer Guneet Monga Kapoor wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday."

On the professional front, both Alia and Ranbir have exciting projects lined up. Alia will next be seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, a film generating much anticipation. Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where he stars alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal. With both actors balancing successful careers and family life, they continue to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.

