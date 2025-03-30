Solo Leveling Season 3: Expected Release Date, Plot, Seasons, And What To Expect

Hyderabad: The anime adaptation of Solo Leveling wrapped up its second season with Episode 13, titled, On to the Next Target. Over its run, the series captivated audiences with thrilling battles, intense cliffhangers, and stunning animation. However, while the season's conclusion leaves a temporary void, the franchise's future remains promising, with expectations high for a third season.

Will There Be a Solo Leveling Season 3?

As of now, A-1 Pictures or the production team has not officially stated anything about Solo Leveling Season 3. However, due to the series' immense international success, as well as the release of the compilation film Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, it appears that the anime will continue after this. It has also been pointed out that Atsushi Kaneko, the animation producer of Solo Leveling, had stated that Episode 25 would be the end of the anime for "the time being." Whether it is temporary or permanent is up in the air, but again, the continuation of the series would depend on audience's interest and demand.

Expected Release Date

Unlike the one-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, the wait for Season 3 may be longer. The first two seasons were produced as part of an initial 25-episode batch commissioned by Aniplex, which was later split into two separate cours. This means that, while Seasons 1 and 2 were developed concurrently, Season 3 will most certainly require a new production cycle. Ensuring consistent high-quality animation may also contribute to the delay.

While many fans assumed that Solo Leveling Season 3 would air in Winter 2026, A-1 Pictures has yet to announce a production date.

Which Studio Will Animate Solo Leveling Season 3?

A-1 Pictures is expected to continue as the animation studio behind Solo Leveling. However, Kaneko's statement suggests that the studio may take a break from the franchise to focus on other projects, such as Fate/Strange Fake, the recopilatory film Aldnoah.Zero (Re+), Uta no Prince-sama Taboo Night XXXX, and Lycoris Recoil Short Movies.

While the possibility exists that another studio could take over, as has happened with other anime franchises, A-1 Pictures remains the most likely choice given its success with the first two seasons.

Solo Leveling Season 3: Story and What's Next

While official narrative specifics remain under wraps, viewers may expect Season 3 to follow Jinwoo's adventure as he grows stronger, encounters formidable opponents, and uncovers the secrets of the gates and the system that governs his abilities.

Season 2 ended with the Jeju Island Arc, which adapted the series up to Chapter 110 of the manhwa and Chapter 132 of the web novel. Given the previous pacing of the series, Season 3 will likely begin with the Ahjin Guild Arc, in which Jinwoo creates his own guild with his buddy Jinho. Other important characters that will be featured in the upcoming story are National Level Hunter Thomas Andre, Hwan Dongsoo, Jinwoo's father Sung Il-Hwan, and the beasts introduced in Season 2, among others.

If Season 3 follows a similar pattern as past seasons, it could potentially adapt several arcs with the possibility of covering up to the International Guild Conference Arc, which culminates around Chapter 147 of the manhwa.

How Many More Seasons Will Solo Leveling Have?

Although the original manhwa has 179 chapters plus an epilogue, there's still plenty of material remaining to adapt. The first two seasons covered 45 to 50 chapters each, so we can expect at least two more seasons of the anime before it catches up. Additionally, if A-1 Pictures decides to incorporate original scenes or adapt content from the web novel not included in the manhwa, the anime's run could extend even further.