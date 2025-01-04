ETV Bharat / entertainment

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1 Releases in India in Few Hours: Here's the Exact Release Time for Other Countries

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow episode 1 will release in India today. Read on for exact time and more about much-awaited anime.

The Solo Leveling Season 2 premiere episode will be available a day before its release in Japan, giving international fans the chance to watch it first. Make sure to tune in as the epic story unfolds.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Solo Leveling fans, get ready for the thrill. The much-awaited second season of Solo Leveling is finally set to air, bringing fans another action-packed journey with Sung Jinwoo! With new challenges and adversaries, this season will dive deeper into the mysteries surrounding the system, and Jinwoo's rise to unmatched power.

The Solo Leveling Season 2 premiere episode will be available a day before its release in Japan, giving international fans the chance to watch it first. Make sure to tune in as the epic story unfolds.

When Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow Releases In India?

Date & Time: Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 9:30 AM PT (11:00 PM IST, India)
Where: Crunchyroll

For Solo Leveling fans across the world, here’s the schedule for the release of the first episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow in your country:

Time ZonesDateTime
Indian Standard TimeSaturday, January 411:00 PM
Pacific Standard TimeSaturday, January 49:30 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturday, January 45:30 PM
Eastern Standard TimeSaturday, January 412:30 PM
Central European TimeSaturday, January 46:30 PM
Central Standard TimeSaturday, January 411:30 AM
Philippines Standard TimeSaturday, January 45:30 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeSunday, January 54:30 AM

Adventure Begins

Adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel by Chugong, Solo Leveling follows the story of Sung Jinwoo, the world's weakest hunter. After a brutal battle in a high-level dungeon, he is granted a mysterious power called the System. With this power, Jinwoo embarks on a journey to uncover the secrets behind his new abilities and the dungeon that birthed them.

Jinwoo, now a powerful necromancer with an army of loyal shadows, faces even tougher challenges. As he battles humanity's strongest foes, he must hide his new powers from other hunters while racing against time to save his mother. As the stakes get higher, Jinwoo's extraordinary abilities are pushed to their limits.

Don't miss out on the excitement – Solo Leveling is back on Crunchyroll with bubs available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

