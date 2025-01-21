Solo Leveling Season 2 Dubs To Be Out On THIS Date, Rana Daggubati As Powerful Barca In Hindi Tamil And Telugu Version

Hyderabad: Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise From the Shadow premiered earlier this month amid high anticipation. Following the release of English version, now Crunchyroll is all set to unveiled Solo Leveling 2 in Indian languages. Episode 1 of the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs of Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow will premiere this Sunday, January 26, exclusively on Crunchyroll and new dubbed episodes will be available every Sunday.

For unwersed, the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling won the Best Anime Series award at the Astra TV Awards, which was accepted by Aleks Le, the English voice actor. The Astra TV Awards celebrate diversity and culture in the entertainment industry, and the 4th edition has been postponed to December 2024.

Rana Daggubati (Photo: Special arrangement)

In this new season, Indian actor Rana Daggubati will be the voice for the powerful and mysterious Ice Elf, Barca, in three Indian languages-Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dub cast is as follows:

Rana Daggubati as Barca (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo (Hindi), Chenchaiah Sai Krishna as Sung Jinwoo (Tamil), Mojjada Karthikeyan as Sung Jinwoo (Telugu)

Riya Sengupta as Sung Jinah (Hindi), Gopika Vijayan as Sung Jinah (Tamil), Edukoju Sangeetha as Sung Jinah (Telugu)

Ayushi as Han Song-Yi (Hindi), Banupriya Annadurai as Han Song-Yi (Tamil), Sony Shaik as Han Song-Yi (Telugu)

Sakshi Sharma as Park Heejin (Hindi), Akshya Prabhu as Park Heejin (Tamil), Mandala Anusha as Park Heejin (Telugu)

Harshvardhan Sharma as Go Myunghwan (Hindi), Sri Kamal Gokullapatty as Go Myunghwan (Tamil), Javvaji Gopi as Go Myunghwan (Telugu)

Himanshu Rana as Woo Jinchul (Hindi), Manohar Francis as Woo Jinchul (Tamil), Ayaz Hussain Khan Pattan as Woo Jinchul (Telugu)

Vishal Singh as Hwang Dongsoo (Hindi), Lokesh Gunasekaran as Hwang Dongsoo (Tamil), Mortha Vivek as Hwang Dongsoo (Telugu)

Krishna Dasadia as Choi Jong-In (Hindi), Dinuvairapathi Periyasamy as Choi Jong-In (Tamil), Sivvala Srikanth as Choi Jong-In (Telugu)

Kishore Bhatt as Go Gunhee (Hindi), Gokul Gopal Raj Nagaraj as Go Gunhee (Tamil), Rathakonda Venkateswara Prasad as Go Gunhee (Telugu)

Sushil Kumar as Baek Yoonho (Hindi), Praveen Kesavan as Baek Yoonho (Tamil), Battina Suresh Kumar as Baek Yoonho (Telugu)

Manikant Sarabhoy as Ahn Sangmin (Hindi), Duraisamy Rangasamy as Ahn Sangmin (Tamil), Kammili Ramana Syam Babu as Ahn Sangmin (Telugu)

Those who are up for a recap, can currently stream the series with subtitles on Crunchyroll, along with the complete first season of Solo Leveling. For those who would like to rejog their memory quickly, watch the Season 1 recap trailer below.

A still from Solo Leveling Season 2 (Photo: Special arrangement)

About Solo Leveling Season 2

Jinwoo becomes the great necromancer and warlord of all shadows, only he is obligated to use and hide such wonderful powers in secret from his peers-the other hunters-all in his race against the clock to rescue his mother. The man finds himself thrust forward against humanity's greatest enemies with a push at the limit he would need of his new human body, just as his fully unleashed potential takes on new significance.