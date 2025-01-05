Solo Leveling S2 Ep 1 X Reviews: Netizens Rave Over Animation Quality, Dub It ‘Absolute Cinema'

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated anime Solo Leveling returned with its much-awaited second season on January 4, 2025. Adapted from the popular webtoon by Chugong and illustrated by DUBU of REDICE Studio, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, the world's weakest hunter, as he gains the ability to level up in a world where it is otherwise impossible. After a thrilling first season, where Jinwoo evolved into a powerful Necromancer, fans were eager to see how the anime would continue with the Red Gate Arc, and Episode 1 of Season 2, titled "You aren't E-rank, are You," did not disappoint.

The debut episode impressed netizens with its perfect pacing, engaging animation, and breathtaking visuals. The intense battle between Igris and the fearsome ice bear was the episode's highlight, leaving many viewers in awe. Meanwhile, the haunting visuals of the Ice Elves and the return of familiar faces like Jinwoo got fans talking.

Let us dive into some of the top reactions from fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) to see what people had to say about this exciting new chapter of Solo Leveling.

Breaking down the parameters, an X user wrote: "SOLO LEVELING S2 Ep 1 + OP/ED REVIEW: EP1: MIND-BLOWING! Perfect pacing, insane animation 10/10; OP: 9.5/10 🔥 Absolutely stunning visuals and hype!!!ED: 9/10 ✨ Beautiful and emotionally resonant"

Another one shared: "#SoloLevelingS2 Ep 1, Very good adaptation. Animation quality is getting better. The fight between Igris & the ice bear with that bgm, was really amazing.🔥The Ice Elves looked so terrifying in animation.🥶 Jin-woo looked damn cool as usual. #SoloLeveling"

Another anime fan wrote: "SOLO LEVELING - Arise from the Shadow - Episode 1 It's Awesome ......🗿🔥" A social media user wrote: "#SoloLevelingS2 was great. Too much did not happen in the first episode, but it's great to Jinwoo & the other characters back. The OP & ED was fire🔥🔥🔥, and Igris taking down that polar bear monster was absolute cinema."

An excited fan reviewed the anime writing: "The much-awaited Solo Leveling Season 2 has finally arrived, and Episode 1 does not disappoint! The episode had excellent pacing, managing to adapt five whole chapters from the manhwa into a single episode without feeling rushed." Another one wrote: "#SoloLevelingS2 Episode 1 did not disappoint!"

Praising episode 1, an X user said: "Yes, the opening of Solo Leveling Season 2 is absolutely incredible! The animation, visuals, and music come together perfectly to set the tone for the series." Another fan commented: "After watching the first episode, I'm confident this season is going to be incredible."

The first episode of Solo Leveling season 2 delivered everything fans were hoping for: stunning animation, intense battles, and exciting character moments. The episode showcases Jinwoo's growth as a Necromancer and introduces new challenges with terrifying foes like the Ice Elves. The emotional impact of the opening and ending songs has fans buzzing, and the animation quality has clearly improved since the first season. As we move forward into the Red Gate Arc, viewers can expect a lot more action and intense world-building that will continue to build on Jinwoo's journey.