Did You Know? This Estranged Couple's Real-Life Breakup Inspired Two Oscar-Winning Films

Hyderabad: Back in the early 2000s, Sofia Coppola made Lost in Translation (2003). A film about loneliness, disconnect, and what it feels like when your partner is always too busy with work. Many believe it was her way of expressing her side of the story and reflection of her relationship with then-husband, Spike Jonze, whom she married in 1999 and separated from in 2003.

In Coppola's film, Scarlett Johansson played Charlotte, a young woman in Tokyo, feeling lonely while her husband, a photographer, was too busy with work and maybe with someone else. That husband, played by Giovanni Ribisi, reminded many of Spike Jonze. People said, this is her story. Her way of saying, I felt alone.

The whispers became louder when viewers noticed how real it all felt. The long silences. The emotional drift. And the character of Kelly, played by Anna Faris, a bubbly, flirtatious actress some believed she was inspired by Cameron Diaz, a friend of Jonze.

One of the most talked about aspect of the film was unique bond between Charlotte and Bob Harris, played by Bill Murray. It was not romantic in the traditional sense. But something tender and fleeting, yet unforgettable. Talking about 35 years age gap between Scarlett and Bill, Sofia once said: "Part of the story is about how you can have romantic connections that aren’t sexual or physical... Part of the idea was that you can have connections where you can’t be together for various reasons because you’re at different points in life."

The film was a success. Audiences connected with it deeply. It grossed over $118 million on a $4 million budget.

But the story didn’t end there.

In 2013, a decade later, Spike Jonze released Her. A futuristic story where Theodore, a lonely man played by Joaquin Phoenix, falls in love with an AI voice named Samantha. The film looked like science fiction, but at its heart, it was about loss, longing, and the slow, painful process of moving on.

Once again, people made connections. Many believed Her was Jonze’s version of the breakup. His way of responding to Lost in Translation. In the film, Theodore has an ex-wife, played by Rooney Mara, who is intelligent, intense, and emotionally distant. Interestingly, Coppola once revealed that she hasn’t seen Her as she felt that Rooney Mara’s character might be based on her.

And then came the strangest part. Scarlett Johansson was in both films. In Lost in Translation, she was the face of human disconnection. In Her, just the voice of artificial love and digital closeness. Two films. Two worlds. One actress as the thread connecting both.

Lost in Translation went on to win hearts around the world. It made over 100 million dollars from just 4 million. And it won Sofia an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. She became only the third woman ever to win in that category. Her too bagged Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.