Social Media Abuzz with Divya Spandana's Wedding Rumours; Here's What We Know

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

There have been strong rumours about Kannada actor Divya Spandana's alleged engagement and wedding on social media. Divya was last seen in a cameo role in Hostel Boys Wanted and has been keeping low profile from the past few years due to her transition into politics.

Hyderabad: Recent rumours about the engagement and marriage of popular Kannada actor Divya Spandana, also known by her screen name Ramya, have stirred social media. Speculation intensified when reports emerged suggesting that Ramya secretly got engaged with Prabhav Chaudhary, a businessman from Delhi, in a private ceremony. However, a source close to the actor informed ETV Bharat that the wedding rumours doing the rounds on social media are fake.

Ramya's close aid from her team addressed these claims to ETV Bharat, labelling them as baseless. They have firmly denied any engagement or marriage plans, contradicting the circulating news. However, neither Ramya nor her team has issued any official statements to confirm or deny these rumours.

The ongoing speculations hint at an engagement ceremony that took place at a Bangalore hotel, fueling widespread discussion among her fans. There is strong buzz online that Ramya is getting married to Prabhav Chaudhary, the owner of Chaudhary Garments. However, this is not the first time the 41-year-old actor's wedding rumours have surfaced.

Ramya, who gained fame for her roles in Kannada cinema and her subsequent foray into politics as an MP, has been relatively low-profile recently. Her shift from acting to politics and film production has been notable, with her last film appearance being a cameo in Hostel Boys Wanted. She also was involved in producing the film Swati Muthina Prem Haniye.

Fans of Ramya, who are eagerly awaiting news of her return to the big screen, remain intrigued by the personal aspects of her life as well. Despite the ongoing speculation, the focus remains on her professional endeavours and future projects.

