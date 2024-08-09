ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala Makes First Public Post With Naga Chaityana Following Their Engagement

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala made her first public post with Naga Chaitanya following their engagement. Their engagement ceremony was an intimate affair with close family members and friends in attendance.

File photo of actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya (Photo: X/Nagarjuna)

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala recently made her first public post with Naga Chaitanya following their engagement. She shared a touching poem accompanied by exclusive photos of the couple.

The post highlights their connection and celebrates their upcoming union. Sobhita's heartfelt words and intimate images reflect the depth of their relationship and the joy they are experiencing as they prepare for their future together.

In a post on Instagram, Sobhita wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever?
But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

Sobhita also shared some pictures from their engagement ceremony. Naga Chaitanya, who has been making waves in the Telugu film industry with his impressive performances, has found love in Sobhita Dhulipala, a talented actor known for her roles in films like Goodachari and Major.

The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance. Nagarjuna shared a photo of the happy couple on X, with a caption that read: "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐 God bless!"❤️ 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love❤️.""Fans and friends have been pouring in congratulatory messages, wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but the two announced their separation in 2021 through a statement on Instagram.

