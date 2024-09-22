Sobhita Dhulipala 'out and about Talking about Love'; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles as Bridesmaid - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala is currently occupied promoting her latest film 'Love, Sitara,' a slice-of-life family drama that delves into the complexities of modern relationships. In a recent Instagram post, she dropped a string of pictures 'out and about talking about Love, Sitara.' On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stole the limelight as a stunning bridesmaid at her brother David Prabhu's wedding.

Coming back to Sobhita, the Monkey Man actor wrote: "Sunset skies.. feeling like a ray myself 🥰Out and about talking about Love, Sitara with the press." In the pictures, the South Indian beauty looked gorgeous in a blush pink organza saree. Her minimal make-up and the serene beach backdrop added to the charm. Dropping the pictures, Sobhita drew attention to her film Love, Sitara, the trailer of which was dropped just a week ago.

In the trailer, Tara (played by Sobhita Dhulipala) says that she is ready for her marriage even though she was against it as reminded by her friends. She is an independent interior designer and getting married to Arjun (Rajeev Siddhartha), a passionate chef. However, their seemingly ideal relationship is put to the test when the preparations for marriage begin at Tara's home, and several hidden truths start creating issues.

Meanwhile, another Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shone at her brother David's wedding in picturesque Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, dazzling in a long purple gown. Sharing captivating photos on Instagram, Samantha showcased heartwarming moments with her family, including a stunning shot of her holding a bouquet. Along with the post, Samantha wrote, "Love above all else."

On the professional front, both actors have an exciting lineup of projects, with Sobhita's film premiering on ZEE5 on September 27 and Samantha starrer the highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny set to release on November 7, 2024.