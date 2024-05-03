Sobhita Dhulipala Opens up about Love Amid Relationship Rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala discussed falling in love amid speculations about her connection with actor Naga Chaitanya. Sobhita told a newswire that she is 'always in love'. However, Sobhita did not specify whether she is in a romantic relationship or not.

When asked if she is in love, Sobhita responded, "I am always in love. Love is such a defining force. It's possibly the only thing that is both necessary and luxurious. She was questioned about "what she is really like in a relationship". Sobhita stated, "My body may give the impression that I'm strong, cold, and independent. And the work I've done seems to support that theory. But I am actually exactly the opposite. I am just a sad clown. I take great satisfaction in being less."

She added: "I've just grown a lot less dependent. I believe that devotion is the noblest emotion in the universe. Have I had an encounter like that? I don't think I'm so devoid of ego that I can feel it, but I believe there's so much beauty in being able to, I don't know, dissolve into someone?" Sobhita has been believed to be dating Naga Chaitanya for some time.

A source recently told a daily that Naga and Sobhita have found happiness with each other and are dating. "They enjoy spending time together. They keep going on vacation together. However, they prefer to keep their private lives out of the public eye," the source stated.

The source went on to say, "And that’s the reason they don’t post about each other online. They are aware about the emergence of their pictures online, and the buzz. However, they refuse to acknowledge it and turn it into a talking point. They do not want to divert attention away from their professional work and into their personal lives. They're not trying too hard to keep their affair private, but they're also not eager to go public."

On the professional front, Sobhita recently appeared in Dev Patel's Monkey Man. The action-thriller recounts the journey of a young guy played by Dev Patel who sets out on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, which was caused by corrupt authorities. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn when he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular Monkey Man. The film also features Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.