'If He Really likes someone...': Sobhita Dhulipala on What She Loves Most About Naga Chaitanya; Reveals His 'More of a Crouch' Proposal

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in December 2024 in a traditional Telugu ceremony. The couple took the plunge after a courtship of over two years. They managed to keep their romance private until pictures of their holidays together made their way online. After a few months of married life, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have opened up about their relationship, married life, how he proposed, and much more.

Following their December wedding, the couple visited temples in Andhra Pradesh before heading for a honeymoon in Mexico. In an interview with a magazine, the couple shared how they are navigating changed priorities post-wedding, "We’ve chalked out the next four or five months based on her commitments and mine, but we’re always looking for little pockets of time to squeeze in a holiday or chill together."

Instagram played a cupid-like role in Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya’s love story. Initially, he followed her on Instagram, but she didn’t follow him back she recalls. "I found out during an Ask Me Anything,” she added, referring to Instagram’s question-box feature. "I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back."

Akkineni's updates started appearing on her feed. One message led to another, and then another, until finally, in April 2022, Akkineni booked a flight to Mumbai for a breakfast date with Dhulipala.

When their dating life started making headlines, the couple neither confirmed nor denied their relationship publicly. "I wanted to really sit with my feelings before going around town talking about it,” Dhulipala explained about keeping the relationship private. Speaking about finding love in each other, Sobhita said, "At that point, I was also at a place in my head where I could see that I was ready to give and to receive. The timing was just perfect."

What Sobhita loves most about Naga Chaitanya is his simplicity. "Before I knew him, I didn’t think he’d be so grounded. He’s perfectly content spending two hours cleaning his bike simply because he loves it. If he really likes something—or someone—he finds joy in being completely devoted to it. He’s also someone who genuinely believes in the beauty of life. No matter the inconvenience, the discomfort, or the disappointment life may throw at him, he’s always looking on the bright side."

And what does Chaitanya admire most about Sobhita? He said, "Her Telugu, man," and further added, "My family speaks Telugu too, but I studied in Chennai, picked up Tamil outside, and spoke English at home—so my Telugu is nowhere near hers. I keep joking that she should teach me, pass on all that intelligence."

To be clear, it wasn't as though the stars aligned the moment they knew they were meant to be, though neither of them can pinpoint when that moment was. "It just happened very organically," she said. When it was time for the next step, they kept it simple. He met her parents, she met his mum, then his dad. Once everyone had given their blessing, he got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. Dhulipala, however, described Naga Chaitanya’s kneeling as “more of a crouch."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is basking in the success of his latest release Thandel. He will soon be commencing filming for Karthik Varma Dandu's next. Tentatively titled NC 24, the film is a mystical thriller. Meanwhile, Sobhita will next be seen in an investigative thriller directed by Chandra.