Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: First Pictures of Couple As Bride and Groom Are Out

Sobhita Dhulipala looks ravishing in golden saree in first pictures from her wedding with Naga Chaitanya.

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding
Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding (Photo: IANS)
Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is currently taking place at Annapurna Studios in the city, where the couple is having a traditional Telugu wedding. Fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the couple on their big day, are sharing pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita in their wedding attire that have gone viral on social media.

In these pictures, Sobhita looks absolutely radiant as a Telugu bride. She has chosen a beautiful golden Kanjeevaram silk saree, which enhances her bridal glow. The heavy traditional jewellery she is wearing adds to her allure and elegance.

Sobhita is seen adorning several classic pieces of wedding jewellery, including the Baasikam (a thread worn across the forehead), Maathapatti, Bullaki (a septum nose pin), Surya and Chandra motifs on her head, Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh. With these stunning accessories, she undoubtedly exudes timeless Indian elegance.

Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by wearing the traditional 'pancha' attire, which is reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style. Naga Chaitanya, in his ivory-hued outfit, complements his bride perfectly.

It has also been revealed that the couple's wedding rituals will last for over eight hours, following the Telugu Brahmin traditions. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are embracing every aspect of these traditions, paying careful attention to the details that make a Telugu wedding truly special. The ceremony promises to be a long, elaborate, and beautiful celebration of their love and culture.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding is said to be graced by who's who of Telugu film industry. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his superstar son Ram Charan were among early guests at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding. While the viral pictures did delight fans of the couple, official pictures from their wedding are eagerly awaited.

