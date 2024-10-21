Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begins, Bride-To-Be Looks Stunning In Saree - See Pics

Hyderabad: As the wedding bells ring for Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, excitement fills the air. The couple, who recently got engaged, has begun their wedding celebrations with the traditional Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. The bride-to-be has shared glimpses from this intimate affair on her Instagram, delighting fans and followers alike.

Although the wedding date remains a mystery, Sobhita's recent posts showcase heartwarming moments surrounded by friends and family, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in her life. In the stunning pictures, she exudes joy and grace, dressed in a gorgeous silk saree that blends coral and green hues, complemented by a golden blouse. True to South Indian traditions, she styled her long hair in a braid adorned with gajra, while an array of gold jewelry and green glass bangles enhanced her look for the occasion.

The ceremony was a lively affair. Sobhita was seen entering the venue with a plate of raw turmeric, surrounded by female relatives who shared in the rituals. From grinding turmeric to receiving blessings from family elders and priests, each moment was steeped in cultural significance as she prepares to embark on this new journey with Naga Chaitanya.

Amid the rituals, Sobhita also enjoyed the company of her friends and bridesmaids, capturing joyful moments that reflect the excitement of pre-wedding celebrations. The candid shots reveal a blend of tradition and modernity, showcasing her radiant spirit.

For those not in the loop, Sobhita and Naga got engaged in August after dating discreetly for two years. Their relationship, kept under wraps for a considerable time, was publicly acknowledged when Naga's father, the renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared a heartfelt announcement on social media. He welcomed Sobhita into the family with warmth, expressing joy at their engagement and wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya shared a casual selfie with Sobhita, giving fans a glimpse into their life together. Dressed in stylish black attire, they posed in a lift, radiating a sense of camaraderie and joy. Naga captioned the moment, “Everything everywhere all at once,” hinting at the whirlwind of emotions surrounding their engagement.

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has maintained a low profile regarding his relationship with Sobhita, which reportedly began shortly after his divorce. As they step into this new phase of life, their love story continues to unfold, captivating the hearts of many.

With vibrant celebrations ahead, the anticipation surrounding Sobhita and Naga's wedding grows, promising to be a beautiful union filled with love and joy.