So Much Magic into One Person: Raghav Chadha's Birthday Post for Wifey Parineeti Chopra Is All Things Love

Hyderabad: Raghav Chadha took to social media to celebrate his wife Parineeti Chopra's 36th birthday with a touching and romantic post. In a heartfelt post, Raghav expressed his admiration for Parineeti, highlighting his fondness for her laughter, voice, beauty, and grace. He mused about the magic that God had infused into her being, and with each passing year, he finds her even more stunning and wise. Raghav's birthday wish encapsulated his deep affection and commitment to making Parineeti smile every day.

In his message, he referred to her as his "most precious gift," emphasising the joy and fulfillment she brings into his life. The emotional tone of his post showcased the couple's strong bond and the love they share. Raghav's words serve not just as a birthday greeting but as a reminder of the special connection they have nurtured since their wedding on September 24, 2023.

Raghav's affection was not limited to this birthday message. He has also shared beautiful moments from their Karwa Chauth celebration, where he publicly praised Parineeti's dedication to the tradition. He described her strength and grace while fasting from sunrise to moonrise, further illustrating the respect and admiration he holds for her. Parineeti, currently in New Delhi to celebrate Karwa Chauth, has been active on social media, sharing glimpses of her preparations, including a minimalist mehendi design.

On the professional front, Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, a film by Imtiaz Ali. She shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. It presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

