'So Much Curiosity': Disha Patani BREAKS Silence on Prabhas Dating Rumours

Hyderabad: Disha Patani's dating life has always been in the limelight. After her rumoured romance with Tiger Shroff ended, there's been a lot of buzz surrounding Disha's love life. The latest stir came when she was spotted sporting a new tattoo on her arm.

Recently snapped by paparazzi, Disha sported a blue tank top adorned with a butterfly design, paired with white pants, and accessorized with a white handbag and dark sunglasses. However, it was her tattoo on the left arm that stole the spotlight. Emblazoned with "PD," it left many guessing what those initials stand for.

Instagram users flooded the comments section with their theories. Some suggested it could be a tribute to her rumored relationship with Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas. "Prabhas (red heart emoji) disha," one user wrote, sparking further speculation.

After much speculation, Disha finally addressed the curiosity on her Instagram. Sharing the same picture, she wrote, "Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! discover what the joy is all about! #cloudnine." Her cryptic statement only added fuel to the fire of speculation about the tattoo's significance.

Recently, Disha was seen hanging out with Aleksander Alex Ilic. Speculation soared when a large tattoo on his arm seemed to resemble Disha, although sightings of them together have been scarce since. Neither has confirmed nor denied their relationship status. Before Aleksander, Disha was famously linked with her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff.

Recently, the duo was spotted playing volleyball at Akshay Kumar's residence. Currently, Akshay is filming the adventure comedy Welcome Back, the third installment in the Welcome franchise, which also features Disha among others. Apart from Welcome Back, Disha is set to appear in Suriya's Kanguva as well.