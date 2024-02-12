Snuggle up and Stream: Here's Your Mush Fix for At-home Date Night This Valentine's Day

Hyderabad: With Valentine's Week underway, romance is in the air. From new-age love stories to heartbreaking sagas, there are many romantic titles that you can add to your watchlist to enjoy with your significant other. However, there is something about the old-school love that lingers on like the taste of a perfect delicacy even after you've finished watching the film.

In the age of "Swipe Right" and "Swipe Left," and amidst situationships, there are some wonderful movies that encapsulate the essence of old-school love. This Valentine's Day, set aside some time to watch a few underrated gems and celebrated titles to understand the four-letter word LOVE, which is a complex yet exhilarating feeling.

Here are the titles that promise to take you on a timeless journey full of emotion, but the old-school way!

Qarib Qarib Singlle: This 2017 release helmed by Tanuja Chandra, is a perfect example of opposites attracting. The film features Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles. Irrfan plays an eccentric middle-aged yogi who is romantic at heart, loves and writes poetry, and lives life as he pleases. Meanwhile, Parvathy portrays Jaya, an IT professional and young widow who leads a disciplined life. These two individuals, with polar opposite personalities and sensibilities, meet via an online dating app. Their encounter evolves into something more meaningful when they travel to Rishikesh together.

The movie beautifully captures how Yogi helps Jaya, a young widow, see, feel, and embrace life more liberally, finally discovering what her heart desires. While Yogi has experienced several intense relationships, Jaya had only her late husband, and she never allowed anyone else into her life afterward. The way these two characters come together in Gangtok, culminating in a heartwarming climax scene in a ropeway, makes for a very endearing moment. The film is available to stream on Netflix and Zee5.

96: This is the film that landed Vijay Sethupathi his role in Sriram Raghavan's latest release, Merry Christmas. The 2018 film, helmed by C. Prem Kumar, is an earnest ode to old-school love. Headlined by Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, this Tamil film will haunt you as it depicts the story of unrequited love.

96 tells a beautiful story involving two high school sweethearts, Ram, portrayed by Vijay, and Janu, played by Trisha, who reunite at a school reunion after 22 years and reminisce about their past. The film is considered one of the best romantic movies made in recent years. It is likely to evoke nostalgia for those who couldn't be with their high school sweethearts. Keep tissues ready because the film could be a tearjerker for the soft-hearted. 96 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Three of Us: Avinash Arun's film leaves a lasting impact on the audience with fine performances by Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire. Grappling with early symptoms of dementia, Shefali finds herself at the cusp of her past, present, and future, deciding to revisit her childhood memories before they fade.

As she embarks on this confrontational journey, confronting a traumatic event from her past and the mundanity of her marriage, she travels through the sprawling coastline of Konkan with her husband, essayed by Swanand and childhood love, portrayed by Jaideep, by her side. The film delicately explores forgiveness and liberation, with Shefali, Jaideep, and Swanand delivering just the right amount of emotion, perfectly matching the film's pace. Three of Us is available to stream on Netflix.

Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is hailed as one of the timeless epic love stories of recent times. Set in 1964, the film follows Lieutenant Ram, an orphaned army officer serving at the Kashmir border, whose life changes after receiving a letter from a girl named Sita Mahalakshmi. Director Hanu Raghavpudi was inspired to create the film after discovering an unopened inland letter in a book.

Determined to find Sita and propose his love, Ram embarks on a mission. Love blossoms between Ram and Sita when they finally meet. However, their romance faces challenges when Ram is imprisoned in Pakistan, preventing him from contacting Sita. Will they share a happily ever after? Catch Sita Ramam on Disney+ Hotstar to know.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka: Vijay Maurya whipped up a delicious slice-of-life film with veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in the lead. The film is a tale that delves into the many shades of loneliness against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai.

Jackie's Kamath, a solitary widower at 75, finds solace in the rhythm of crashing waves and the sizzle of beer and chicken lollipops. Enter Mrs. Handa (played by the effervescent Neena Gupta), fresh from her adventures in Canada and unapologetically outspoken. Their chance encounter sparks a journey of newfound perspectives and unexpected companionship amidst the hustle and bustle of Mumbai's streets. Dive into this flavorful flick now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lunchbox: Ritesh Batra crafted an irresistibly delicious film, The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Released in 2013, it stands out as a gem in Irrfan's filmography. The story unfolds when a mistaken delivery in Mumbai's famously efficient lunchbox delivery system connects a young housewife, Ila, portrayed by Nimrat, to an older man, Saajan, played by Irrfan, in the dusk of his life.

Together, they build a fantasy world through exchanging notes in the lunchbox, hence the title. As the narrative progresses, we witness an unlikely friendship blossoming between Saajan and Ila. The desire for tastes and treats alludes to the emotional longing to feel acknowledged, cherished, and embraced. The Lunchbox is ready to be savoured on Netflix.