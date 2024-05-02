Sneak Peek into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's Sangeet Decor with Glittering Lights - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently got married to her longtime partner Mathias Boe. Earlier, videos from their intimate wedding were released depicting numerous events, including specifics about dresses and dancing performances. Now, the event planners published an inside video showing the gorgeous and personalised decor for the couple's Sangeet celebration.

A new video of the Sangeet night décor has emerged, with shimmering lights and everything gorgeous. On May 1, the wedding planners for Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe published a video on Instagram that provided a glimpse of the venue's decoration for the sangeet night. The video begins with a beautiful photograph of the couple on a calm beach.

As the setting changed, viewers were treated to a visual feast: a slew of gorgeous chandeliers, casting their light spell over the festivities. But that wasn't all, the decor featured stunning floral displays and artwork. The caption for the video read, "EXCLUSIVELY walk into @taapsee & @mathias.boe's Sangeet night! The entrance was all about magic, stardust, and love...We designed this corridor adorned with dazzling chandeliers, setting the mood for an evening of show lights, music, and some insane dance routines!"

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on March 22, as per reports. It was a very intimate occasion, with their family and closest friends in attendance. They chose the magnificent Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur as the venue for their dreamy wedding.

On the professional front, Taapsee is preparing for the much-anticipated sequel to her film Haseen Dillruba. The actor will also appear in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Khel Khel Mein.