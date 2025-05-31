ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Smriti Irani Making Her Television Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Former BJP MP and television actor Smriti Irani is reportedly all set to return to acting after a decade-long hiatus. Best known for her iconic roles as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kavita in earlier television projects, Irani ruled Indian TV screens during the early 2000s. Now, she is gearing up for her second innings in the entertainment industry with the much-anticipated sequel, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Having remained distant from television projects after entering politics, Irani's return to acting has generated excitement among fans. What has added to the buzz is the news that she will be reunited with actor Amar Upadhyay, who played Tulsi's husband Mihir in the first series. The on-screen chemistry they had developed became a benchmark for Indian soap operas, and the prospect of seeing them together again has thrilled longtime viewers.

Considering Irani's position as a top-ranked leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a former Union Minister, strict security measures were implemented on the sets of the show. According to reports, Irani has been given Z+ security, which is one of the topmost security levels in India.

A source close to the production revealed, "The mobile phones of everyone on the sets, excluding Amar sir, Smriti Mam and Ekta ma'am, will be taped. Everyone will be barred from using their mobile phones. Smriti is also shooting with Z plus security, and everyone on the sets will have to adhere to the strict security protocols laid."