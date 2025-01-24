ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sky Force X Review: Akshay Kumar Lauded, Veer Pahariya Shines in Debut Film but Not Everyone Is Convinced

Sky Force receives a mix of positive and negative reviews, with Akshay Kumar’s and debutant Veer Pahariya's performances being the highlight.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's first film of the year Sky Force released on January 24, two days ahead of Republic Day. It is a high-octane war drama based on the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war, with a special focus on India's retaliatory strike on the Sargodha airbase. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film brings together a stellar cast, including debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

The film with high expectations opened mostly to positive reviews. Audiences loved Akshay's performance and Veer's screen presence and appreciated the direction and screenplay. However, some people had contrasting views. Check out the X reviews here.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 4 stars out of 5 stating: "Real-life story that seamlessly blends drama, emotions, patriotism and aerial action... Several goosebumps-inducing moments... #AkshayKumar top-notch, #VeerPahariya confident... Outstanding finale. #SkyForceReview"

Comparing Sky Force with last year's aerial actioner Fighter, Adarsh quipped: "Let's set the record straight: #SkyForce is *not* another #Fighter... The similarity begins and ends with airstrikes on #Pakistan... This one focuses on #India's daring retaliatory strike on the #Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak war."

Addressing the flaws, the film analyst wrote: "No, #SkyForce isn't without its share of flaws, but debutant directors #SandeepKewlani and #AbhishekKapur, along with the team of writers, succeed in keeping the audience engrossed and invested for most of the film."

In another review, an X user shared: "#SkyForce is an emotional masterpiece that tugs a ring in heart with the story of an untold hero, lifted by a celebrated war hero. #AkshayKumar delivers a superb performance in the lead & shines as a true patriot."

Calling it unexpected, a social media user said the Akshay Kumar starrer has great potential. On X, she wrote: "Watched #SkyForce today. Have to say this is not what I was expecting. The film has a lot of potential. #AkshayKumar plays his age, without any larger-than-life appeal. The film stays true to its story, shows the journey of an unsung hero. An honest attempt!"

However, a certain section was left displeased with the film. Tagging the film a big disappointment, an X user wrote: "#SkyForce relies on A Very Boring Script. The Story, Direction & Screenplay are Weak. The Performances of the Actors seemed Average. A Big Disappointment."

Another negative X review read: "#SkyForceReview average movie 2*/5 boring movie it will become super flop in single screen this type of movie will not work because audiences are smart."

The film has opened in theatres at a time when Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Azaad featuring newcomers Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn have been facing a lackluster audience turnout. With positive word-of-mouth building, Sky Force has a fair chance to stand out at the box office.

