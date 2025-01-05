Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads High-Flying Action; Veer Pahariya’s Debut Earns Love From Janhvi Kapoor

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer for Sky Force dropped on Sunday, setting the stage for an action-packed patriotic drama centered on India's first and deadliest airstrike during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Featuring Akshay Kumar in a gripping role as an Indian Air Force officer, the film delves into the dramatic retaliation against the Pakistani airbase at Sargodha. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force captures one of the most pivotal moments in military history when Indian forces carried out a daring air raid on the highly fortified Sargodha base.

The trailer is a visual spectacle, offering intense sequences of aerial combat and powerful dialogue delivery, with Kumar portraying the determined officer leading the charge. Newcomer Veer Pahariya, in his acting debut, portrays the role of Sq. Ldr. Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a fighter pilot awarded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously for his bravery during the mission. Alongside them, actor Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan take pivotal roles, with Khan playing Pahariya's love interest in the film.

The trailer also reveals the emotional core of the story, as Pahariya's character goes missing in action during the strike, leaving Kumar to believe that he is still alive, prompting a tense, heroic pursuit. Sky Force promises not just thrilling action but a tribute to the sacrifices of the Indian Air Force during the conflict.

Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to Veer Pahariya (Photo: Instagram)

Upon the trailer release, actor Janhvi Kapoor, the rumoured girlfriend of Pahariya's brother Shikhar, took to social media to express her excitement for the trailer. She wrote, "This looks 🔥! Veer Pahariya made for the 📸. Can’t wait to watch on the 24th of Jan." Fans of Akshay Kumar, fresh off a string of disappointing releases in 2024, are eager for a strong comeback in 2025 with this action-packed film, set for release on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

