Sky Force Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar Starrer Advance Booking, Opening Day Prediction Amid Competition From Emergency, Azaad, and More

Hyderabad: With just one month into 2025, the year looks promising with releases lined up for every weekend. This Friday, Akshay Kumar's action drama Sky Force is slated to release but will it be able to outshine the competition from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's Azaad and break Kumar's jinx at the box office? Read on to everything about the film.

Apart from Akshay, the Sandeep Kewlani directorial features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. It also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya.

Sky Force Runtime and Certification

The action drama has an impressive runtime of over 125 minutes (2 hrs 10 minutes), making it Akshay's one of the shortest films in recent times. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with no cuts, granting a U/A 13+ certification. The only changes asked to be made were to add disclaimers in Hindi and English, making it a family-friendly entertainer.

Box Office Opening Day Prediction

As Sky Force gears up for its release, industry experts are predicting an opening day collection of Rs 9 crore. The film is likely to bank on the Republic Day holidays, and with positive word-of-mouth reviews, the film can expect to mint Rs 30 crore in its first weekend.

Advance Booking and Screen Count

As per the data shared by Industry tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force has already sold over 9,400 tickets for its opening day, with more than 4,100 tickets sold at major cinema chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis. The film has been allotted a total of 2,400 shows across India, however, positive reviews could bolster its screen count in the coming days. The booking stands at a gross of Rs 2.78 crore, including blocked seats.

Comparison with Recent Releases

Sky Force is releasing amid stiff competition from two other recent Bollywood films, Emergency and Azaad, both of which were released on 17 January. While Emergency has made over Rs 13 crore, Azaad is struggling at Rs 6 crore in their first week of release. Given the below-average performance of both films, Sky Force has a fair chance to dominate the box office.

However, Sky Force will be closely compared with Kumar's previous release, Khel Khel Mein, which had an underwhelming opening day of Rs 5.05 crore. With the Republic Day holiday on the horizon, Sky Force is well-positioned to challenge Khel Khel Mein's box office numbers and potentially surpass Rs 30 crore over the opening weekend.

Budget and Expectations

With a reported budget of Rs 80 crore, including marketing and actor pay, Sky Force needs to perform well to recover its costs. While the opening day collections will be a key indicator, the first weekend's performance, bolstered by the holiday season, will be crucial for its financial success.